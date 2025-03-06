News 9

Per capita income explained

[Anchor]

Last year, the per capita income was recorded at around 36,000 dollars.

In Korean won, this amounts to about 49 million won, ranking 6th among major countries, but it seems to differ somewhat from the average salary of workers.

How is the national income statistic utilized? Reporter Park Chan explains.

[Report]

Koreans earn money domestically, but they also earn money abroad.

The total income earned by our citizens, whether domestically or internationally, is called 'Gross National Income.'

Income earned by foreigners in Korea is not included.

When this is divided by the population, we get the per capita income.

Last year, it was 36,624 dollars.

This is a 1.2% increase from the previous year.

Last year, consumer prices rose by 2.3%.

This means that the average income did not increase as much as the prices.

This is why life has become tougher.

How does this compare to other countries?

Excluding wealthy city-states like Luxembourg and Singapore, we ranked 6th for the second consecutive year among countries with populations over 50 million.

Japan, which is often compared, has been behind us for two consecutive years, while we continue to surpass Taiwan.

To give a clearer picture, when converted to Korean won, it is about 49.95 million won per person.

This is the highest amount ever in won terms.

Does this mean we became the richest ever last year?

This is due to the average won-dollar exchange rate rising by about 60 won last year.

You might often do this calculation.

If there are four family members, you would need to earn nearly 200 million won to be average, but it feels like there is a big difference from my salary.

National income accounts for all income earned by individuals, businesses, and the government, including wages, interest, and dividends.

It is natural for there to be differences.

A more appropriate measure of living standards is the average household income of 119 million won from the Statistics Korea.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

