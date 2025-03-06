News 9

Hwacheon's fertility rate secret

[Anchor]

Last year, the total fertility rate in South Korea rebounded for the first time in nine years, but it still remains at the lowest level among OECD countries.

However, in Hwacheon County, located at the northernmost part of Gangwon Province, the total fertility rate is double the national average.

What is the secret behind this? Reporter Lim Seo-young has investigated.

[Report]

Children are playing in a pool filled with colorful balls.

The playgrounds are bustling with children playing on various equipment.

This is an elementary school care facility established last year in Hwacheon County, Gangwon Province.

It is the first in the country to implement all-day care, offering 15 different classes ranging from native English conversation to sports like soccer.

[Yoo So-ra/Hwacheon County, Gangwon Province: "With the variety of classes available, I don't think I would need to go to a big city for education."]

Students are focused on the class, not wanting to miss the instructor's explanation.

This is a dormitory-style academy created by Hwacheon County for middle and high school tutoring.

The county covers all costs, including hiring instructors, dormitory fees, and textbooks.

Thanks to this support, over 60% of the students from the academy go on to universities in the metropolitan area.

As the success of these students spreads, some students are moving from cities to enroll in the academy.

[Kim Ho-yeon/High school student residing in Hwacheon County: "I feel that this method of education is more thorough than regular academies, and I would definitely recommend it to kids who want to move to Hwacheon."]

The county fully supports tuition fees for domestic universities as well as for overseas universities ranked in the top 100 globally.

[Kim Tae-eun/Accepted to the University of Melbourne: "'Since there is a scholarship program, it seems like a good idea for you to go,' and that's when the study abroad process really started."]

With customized welfare policies for different life stages yielding results, Hwacheon County's total fertility rate last year reached 1.51, more than double the national average.

This is KBS News, Lim Seo-young.

