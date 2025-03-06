Prosecution summons Kang Hye-kyung

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution's dedicated investigation team for the Myung Tae-kyun allegations summoned Ms. Kang Hye-kyung, who worked with Mr. Myung, for questioning today (Mar. 5).



It is reported that they focused on allegations related to public opinion polls involving Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.



Reporter Choi Yu-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The dedicated investigation team of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for the Myung Tae-kyun allegations summoned Ms. Kang Hye-kyung as a witness today.



This comes five days after Mr. Myung was summoned for questioning on consecutive days last week, and once again, the investigation team conducted an on-site investigation at the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office.



Ms. Kang served as the deputy director of the Future Korea Research Institute, a polling company that Mr. Myung is known to have operated, and was the accounting manager for former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun.



The focus of the investigation was the "allegations of covering the costs of public opinion polls" related to Mayor Oh Se-hoon.



During the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election, businessman Kim Han-jeong, who is known to have been a sponsor of Mayor Oh, transferred 33 million won to Ms. Kang's account, raising suspicions that this money was payment for 13 public opinion polls.



Mr. Myung stated during last week's prosecution investigation that he met Mayor Oh seven times, specifying the dates and locations.



It is understood that Ms. Kang also testified that there was a three-way meeting between Mayor Oh, Mr. Kim, and Mr. Myung, and that Mayor Oh likely received the results of the public opinion polls directly.



[Kang Hye-kyung/Former Deputy Director of Future Korea Research Institute: "I understand that it was conveyed to Chairman Kim Han-jeong, and given Mr. Myung's nature of work, it is highly likely that it was also directly conveyed to Mayor Oh Se-hoon..."]



Mayor Oh's side denies the allegations.



They maintain that "the important thing is who the 13 public opinion polls were given to," stating that they have never received the poll results.



Former Director of the Future Korea Research Institute Kim Tae-yeol is also scheduled to appear as a witness tomorrow (Mar. 6) to testify about the veracity of Mr. Myung's statements.



The prosecution plans to summon Mr. Myung again for additional questioning tomorrow and the day after (Mar. 7), following last week's investigation.



This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.



