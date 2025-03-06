Trump's controversial speech

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Earlier, we shared some details from President Trump's congressional speech.



This speech also highlighted Trump’s style of divisive politics in the U.S.



The 100-minute speech was marked by standing ovations from his supporters and jeers from the opposition. Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the details.



[Report]



["America is back!"]



Democratic lawmakers remained seated, while Republican lawmakers cheered and applauded as President Trump's speech began.



Immediately following Trump's self-praise, Democratic lawmakers booed, while Republican lawmakers responded with chants of "USA."



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We won the popular vote by big numbers and won counties in our country."]



["USA! USA!"]



A Democratic lawmaker, who protested loudly, was eventually forcibly removed.



After that, Democratic lawmakers continued their protest by holding up signs that read 'False.'



Instead of a message of unity, President Trump mentioned the Biden administration 16 times, blaming the previous government for rising prices.



["We inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control."]



On the other hand, he emphasized his controversial policies, such as the repeal of diversity policies and the imposition of tariffs, as achievements.



["We will stand up and we will fight, fight, fight."]



Trump concluded his speech with the rallying cry "Fight," which became symbolic after he survived an assassination attempt last year.



The 100-minute speech, resembling a campaign rally for his supporters, was recorded as the longest congressional speech by a U.S. president in history.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



