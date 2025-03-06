On-device AI market heats up
Since Samsung Electronics introduced AI-equipped smartphones last year, the competition for 'on-device AI' has heated up.
At this year's MWC, various products, including AI smartphones and smart glasses that provide translation, are attracting attention.
From Spain, Hwang Jeong-ho reports.
[Report]
This is the latest AI smartphone showcased by Samsung at MWC.
It is an 'on-device AI' product that can be used without connecting to a server.
By simply pressing the button on the side, voice commands are also possible.
The functions of the artificial intelligence embedded in smartphones are becoming increasingly diverse.
Let's get some help.
["Find the FC Barcelona soccer match schedule and save it to my calendar."]
After losing the launch of the 'world's first AI smartphone' to Samsung, Apple released a budget AI phone last month, and with Huawei and Xiaomi joining the fray, the competition has intensified.
[Kim Seung-yeon/Samsung Electronics Experience Marketing Group Executive Director: "By the end of 2024, we have already applied AI technology to about 200 million Galaxy devices, and we are expanding the application of AI features."]
These smart glasses allow you to read foreign language menus.
["Can you translate first menu in entree?"]
After the camera recognizes the menu, the AI provides an immediate response.
[AI: "The first menu is in Spanish, and translates to appetizers: arugula salad."]
[Marcus Lammebro/Ericsson Studio & Strategic Marketing Head: "AI in the networks, but also how we are optimizing the networks to support AI services, especially gen AI services."]
A self-driving robot that operates based on information collected from car racing tracks has also emerged.
[Laura Dewar/GSMA Chief Marketing Officer: "Last year, we talked about AI thematically. This year we're going to see AI onboard devices."]
With the expansion of AI-embedded areas, the related market size is expected to grow nearly tenfold by 2030 compared to now.
This is Hwang Jeong-ho from KBS News in Barcelona.
