On-device AI market heats up

[Anchor]



Since Samsung Electronics introduced AI-equipped smartphones last year, the competition for 'on-device AI' has heated up.



At this year's MWC, various products, including AI smartphones and smart glasses that provide translation, are attracting attention.



From Spain, Hwang Jeong-ho reports.



[Report]



This is the latest AI smartphone showcased by Samsung at MWC.



It is an 'on-device AI' product that can be used without connecting to a server.



By simply pressing the button on the side, voice commands are also possible.



The functions of the artificial intelligence embedded in smartphones are becoming increasingly diverse.



Let's get some help.



["Find the FC Barcelona soccer match schedule and save it to my calendar."]



After losing the launch of the 'world's first AI smartphone' to Samsung, Apple released a budget AI phone last month, and with Huawei and Xiaomi joining the fray, the competition has intensified.



[Kim Seung-yeon/Samsung Electronics Experience Marketing Group Executive Director: "By the end of 2024, we have already applied AI technology to about 200 million Galaxy devices, and we are expanding the application of AI features."]



These smart glasses allow you to read foreign language menus.



["Can you translate first menu in entree?"]



After the camera recognizes the menu, the AI provides an immediate response.



[AI: "The first menu is in Spanish, and translates to appetizers: arugula salad."]



[Marcus Lammebro/Ericsson Studio & Strategic Marketing Head: "AI in the networks, but also how we are optimizing the networks to support AI services, especially gen AI services."]



A self-driving robot that operates based on information collected from car racing tracks has also emerged.



[Laura Dewar/GSMA Chief Marketing Officer: "Last year, we talked about AI thematically. This year we're going to see AI onboard devices."]



With the expansion of AI-embedded areas, the related market size is expected to grow nearly tenfold by 2030 compared to now.



This is Hwang Jeong-ho from KBS News in Barcelona.



