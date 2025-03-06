Autonomous trucks allowed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Starting today (3.5), autonomous vehicles are allowed to operate on highways nationwide.



For now, only cargo trucks are included.



A freight transport service using autonomous driving is also set to be implemented in earnest.



This is a report by Yoon Ah-rim.



[Report]



A cargo truck driving on the highway.



The steering wheel moves automatically without the driver touching it, and it adjusts its speed by recognizing road conditions.



This is a delivery vehicle equipped with an autonomous driving system.



Starting today, authorized autonomous vehicles can travel the entire length of the highway.



Previously limited to four sections, they can now operate on all 44 routes of the highway, totaling 5,224 km.



The autonomous freight transport service will also be implemented in earnest.



Until now, companies like Emart24 and the post office have only operated in certain sections in partnership with autonomous driving companies, but they can now transport to more areas.



Companies are welcoming this, saying it will reduce transportation costs.



[Lim Soo-bin/Emart24 PR Team Manager: "The number of rapid accelerations and decelerations has decreased, resulting in a fuel efficiency improvement of over 10%, and it also helps prevent accidents by reducing driver fatigue..."]



Currently, there is only one place providing autonomous freight transport services.



The government expects more companies to participate.



[Noh Je-kyung/Vice President of Mars Auto: "As the autonomous driving zones expand nationwide, the breadth and depth of real-world data that our AI can learn from will significantly increase...."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to quickly approve paid transport services for autonomous trucks after verifying safety, such as whether they can drive at a minimum speed of 80 km/h.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!