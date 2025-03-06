News 9

Hanwha's new stadium opens

입력 2025.03.06 (00:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The new stadium of the Hanwha professional baseball team, Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark, held a grand opening ceremony and revealed itself to fans.

Both players and fans who saw the new stadium expressed their excitement in unison.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Even though it was not a baseball game but an opening event, all 14,000 tickets were sold out, showing the high interest of fans in the new baseball park.

Hanwha fans, entering a new stadium era, shared the same hope regardless of age or gender.

[Kwon Hee-eun & Choi Jeong-eun/Hanwha Fans: "Now that we have a new stadium, we think we just need to win."]

[Joo Hyo-jong/Hanwha Fan: "Since we built a new stadium, I hope we just play well."]

[Lee Jae-hee & Park Ha-neul/Hanwha Fans: "Now we just need to win. We’re not even asking for a championship, just fall baseball."]

The new stadium, with over 20,000 seats, features unique elements such as the first asymmetrical design in the country, a monster wall, and a double-deck bullpen.

In particular, the infinity pool, which is a swimming pool inside the stadium, will be heated and is planned to be operational year-round.

Players who toured the stadium facilities also expressed their satisfaction.

[Lee Tae-yang/Hanwha: "The stadium is really nice. I think we just need to perform well."]

Reflecting the advice of former Major League player Ryu Hyun-jin, the locker room has been expanded to three times its previous size, and the indoor practice area has also been significantly enlarged, which is expected to greatly benefit the players.

[Chae Eun-seong/Hanwha: "Everything is ready, and now we just need to deliver results, so the players are determined to do their best to achieve that and will work hard."]

The opening event featured exciting performances, including cheerleader support and a laser show, entertaining the fans, and KBO President Heo Koo-youn was also present, raising expectations for the new stadium era.

The long-awaited new baseball stadium for Hanwha fans has finally opened its doors.

The remaining task of achieving results now rests in the hands of Hanwha players this season.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hanwha's new stadium opens
    • 입력 2025-03-06 00:55:44
    News 9
[Anchor]

The new stadium of the Hanwha professional baseball team, Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark, held a grand opening ceremony and revealed itself to fans.

Both players and fans who saw the new stadium expressed their excitement in unison.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Even though it was not a baseball game but an opening event, all 14,000 tickets were sold out, showing the high interest of fans in the new baseball park.

Hanwha fans, entering a new stadium era, shared the same hope regardless of age or gender.

[Kwon Hee-eun & Choi Jeong-eun/Hanwha Fans: "Now that we have a new stadium, we think we just need to win."]

[Joo Hyo-jong/Hanwha Fan: "Since we built a new stadium, I hope we just play well."]

[Lee Jae-hee & Park Ha-neul/Hanwha Fans: "Now we just need to win. We’re not even asking for a championship, just fall baseball."]

The new stadium, with over 20,000 seats, features unique elements such as the first asymmetrical design in the country, a monster wall, and a double-deck bullpen.

In particular, the infinity pool, which is a swimming pool inside the stadium, will be heated and is planned to be operational year-round.

Players who toured the stadium facilities also expressed their satisfaction.

[Lee Tae-yang/Hanwha: "The stadium is really nice. I think we just need to perform well."]

Reflecting the advice of former Major League player Ryu Hyun-jin, the locker room has been expanded to three times its previous size, and the indoor practice area has also been significantly enlarged, which is expected to greatly benefit the players.

[Chae Eun-seong/Hanwha: "Everything is ready, and now we just need to deliver results, so the players are determined to do their best to achieve that and will work hard."]

The opening event featured exciting performances, including cheerleader support and a laser show, entertaining the fans, and KBO President Heo Koo-youn was also present, raising expectations for the new stadium era.

The long-awaited new baseball stadium for Hanwha fans has finally opened its doors.

The remaining task of achieving results now rests in the hands of Hanwha players this season.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 한국 특정해 “군사 지원하는데도 미국 4배<br> 관세”

트럼프, 한국 특정해 “군사 지원하는데도 미국 4배 관세”
백기 든 젤렌스키 “유감…협상 준비돼”…광물 협정 타결될 듯

백기 든 젤렌스키 “유감…협상 준비돼”…광물 협정 타결될 듯
‘주요국 6위’ 1인당 국민소득…내 월급과 차이나는 이유는?

‘주요국 6위’ 1인당 국민소득…내 월급과 차이나는 이유는?
북한, 추가 파병은 1,500명…<br>드론 제조·전술 획득에 사활

북한, 추가 파병은 1,500명…드론 제조·전술 획득에 사활
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.