Hanwha's new stadium opens

[Anchor]



The new stadium of the Hanwha professional baseball team, Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark, held a grand opening ceremony and revealed itself to fans.



Both players and fans who saw the new stadium expressed their excitement in unison.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



Even though it was not a baseball game but an opening event, all 14,000 tickets were sold out, showing the high interest of fans in the new baseball park.



Hanwha fans, entering a new stadium era, shared the same hope regardless of age or gender.



[Kwon Hee-eun & Choi Jeong-eun/Hanwha Fans: "Now that we have a new stadium, we think we just need to win."]



[Joo Hyo-jong/Hanwha Fan: "Since we built a new stadium, I hope we just play well."]



[Lee Jae-hee & Park Ha-neul/Hanwha Fans: "Now we just need to win. We’re not even asking for a championship, just fall baseball."]



The new stadium, with over 20,000 seats, features unique elements such as the first asymmetrical design in the country, a monster wall, and a double-deck bullpen.



In particular, the infinity pool, which is a swimming pool inside the stadium, will be heated and is planned to be operational year-round.



Players who toured the stadium facilities also expressed their satisfaction.



[Lee Tae-yang/Hanwha: "The stadium is really nice. I think we just need to perform well."]



Reflecting the advice of former Major League player Ryu Hyun-jin, the locker room has been expanded to three times its previous size, and the indoor practice area has also been significantly enlarged, which is expected to greatly benefit the players.



[Chae Eun-seong/Hanwha: "Everything is ready, and now we just need to deliver results, so the players are determined to do their best to achieve that and will work hard."]



The opening event featured exciting performances, including cheerleader support and a laser show, entertaining the fans, and KBO President Heo Koo-youn was also present, raising expectations for the new stadium era.



The long-awaited new baseball stadium for Hanwha fans has finally opened its doors.



The remaining task of achieving results now rests in the hands of Hanwha players this season.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



