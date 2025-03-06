Lee Jung-hoo's impressive hits

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jung-hoo recorded hits in three consecutive games with a bullet hit traveling at 174km/h in the exhibition game against San Diego.



His batting average has already exceeded .400.



What has happened to Lee Jung-hoo?



Park Jumi reports.



[Report]



Lee Jung-hoo, who started as the third batter and center fielder, effectively targeted a 151 km/h sinker in his second at-bat in the fourth inning.



He made his first hit against a left-handed pitcher in the exhibition game, with the ball speed reaching an impressive 174 km/h.



During his streak of three consecutive hits, he produced strong hits all exceeding 170 km/h.



With a concise swing as the foundation, it is known that Lee Jung-hoo meticulously analyzed the stances of other players during his long rest and rehabilitation due to an injury last season.



His launch angle was criticized for being below the league average last season.



This season, as seen in his exhibition game home runs, he is focusing on increasing his launch angle.



The key is to maintain this state throughout the season.



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco Giants: "Even though the ball speed is good, I believe that a higher launch angle and a bit more lift will lead to better hits and results. So I hope to show improved performance during the season."]



Pittsburgh Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan hit a one-run home run over the outfield wall in the third inning against Boston Red Sox.



LA Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong did not play, while his teammate Sasaki successfully made his debut by shutting down the Cincinnati Reds lineup with three scoreless innings.



He showcased fast pitches at 160 km/h, raising expectations for the Major League Tokyo Series starting on the 18th.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



