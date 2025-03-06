World cup qualification at stake

동영상 고정 취소

The South Korean football team's qualification for the World Cup for the 11th consecutive time will be determined as early as this month in the third round of World Cup qualifiers.



Head coach Hong Myung-bo is reportedly maintaining a neutral expression. What’s the story behind this? Reporter Park Seon-woo has the details.



[Report]



What will happen if the K League's top scorer, Joo Min-kyu, is not properly contained?



After meeting with coach Hwang Sun-hong, Joo Min-kyu's finishing ability has improved, scoring three goals in three games, which has lightened the heart of coach Hong Myung-bo, who visited the K League stadium.



[Joo Min-kyu/Daejeon: "(Whether coach Hong Myung-bo comes or not), I will do my best to score as many goals as possible for Daejeon and to perform well."]



The performance of Yang Hyun-jun, who has not worn the Taegeuk mark for over a year since last year's Asian Cup, is also noteworthy.



Last weekend, he played only 25 minutes but managed to score two goals and provide one assist, earning a spot in the BBC's Team of the Week due to his excellent condition.



Not only Yang Hyun-jun, who has recorded five goals and six assists, but also the young European League players like Bae Jun-ho and Oh Hyeon-gyu are making impressive contributions.



Bae Jun-ho has scored two goals and provided five assists, while Oh Hyeon-gyu has netted eight goals.



With Hwang Hee-chan's selection uncertain due to injury, coach Hong Myung-bo has personally confirmed that the attacking resources supporting Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in have become more reliable.



[Hong Myung-bo/South Korea National Football Team Coach: ""We were able to evaluate the level of the leagues our players are in, and we could see where our players currently stand overall."]



To secure a spot in the 11th consecutive World Cup qualification this month at home, the team desperately needs a decisive goal from the strikers.



If the national team secures their ticket to North and Central America early, they may experiment with new faces in the two World Cup qualifying matches in June.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



