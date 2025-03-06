News 9

World cup qualification at stake

입력 2025.03.06 (00:56) 수정 2025.03.06 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The South Korean football team's qualification for the World Cup for the 11th consecutive time will be determined as early as this month in the third round of World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Hong Myung-bo is reportedly maintaining a neutral expression. What’s the story behind this? Reporter Park Seon-woo has the details.

[Report]

What will happen if the K League's top scorer, Joo Min-kyu, is not properly contained?

After meeting with coach Hwang Sun-hong, Joo Min-kyu's finishing ability has improved, scoring three goals in three games, which has lightened the heart of coach Hong Myung-bo, who visited the K League stadium.

[Joo Min-kyu/Daejeon: "(Whether coach Hong Myung-bo comes or not), I will do my best to score as many goals as possible for Daejeon and to perform well."]

The performance of Yang Hyun-jun, who has not worn the Taegeuk mark for over a year since last year's Asian Cup, is also noteworthy.

Last weekend, he played only 25 minutes but managed to score two goals and provide one assist, earning a spot in the BBC's Team of the Week due to his excellent condition.

Not only Yang Hyun-jun, who has recorded five goals and six assists, but also the young European League players like Bae Jun-ho and Oh Hyeon-gyu are making impressive contributions.

Bae Jun-ho has scored two goals and provided five assists, while Oh Hyeon-gyu has netted eight goals.

With Hwang Hee-chan's selection uncertain due to injury, coach Hong Myung-bo has personally confirmed that the attacking resources supporting Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in have become more reliable.

[Hong Myung-bo/South Korea National Football Team Coach: ""We were able to evaluate the level of the leagues our players are in, and we could see where our players currently stand overall."]

To secure a spot in the 11th consecutive World Cup qualification this month at home, the team desperately needs a decisive goal from the strikers.

If the national team secures their ticket to North and Central America early, they may experiment with new faces in the two World Cup qualifying matches in June.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • World cup qualification at stake
    • 입력 2025-03-06 00:56:01
    • 수정2025-03-06 00:56:49
    News 9
[Anchor]

The South Korean football team's qualification for the World Cup for the 11th consecutive time will be determined as early as this month in the third round of World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Hong Myung-bo is reportedly maintaining a neutral expression. What’s the story behind this? Reporter Park Seon-woo has the details.

[Report]

What will happen if the K League's top scorer, Joo Min-kyu, is not properly contained?

After meeting with coach Hwang Sun-hong, Joo Min-kyu's finishing ability has improved, scoring three goals in three games, which has lightened the heart of coach Hong Myung-bo, who visited the K League stadium.

[Joo Min-kyu/Daejeon: "(Whether coach Hong Myung-bo comes or not), I will do my best to score as many goals as possible for Daejeon and to perform well."]

The performance of Yang Hyun-jun, who has not worn the Taegeuk mark for over a year since last year's Asian Cup, is also noteworthy.

Last weekend, he played only 25 minutes but managed to score two goals and provide one assist, earning a spot in the BBC's Team of the Week due to his excellent condition.

Not only Yang Hyun-jun, who has recorded five goals and six assists, but also the young European League players like Bae Jun-ho and Oh Hyeon-gyu are making impressive contributions.

Bae Jun-ho has scored two goals and provided five assists, while Oh Hyeon-gyu has netted eight goals.

With Hwang Hee-chan's selection uncertain due to injury, coach Hong Myung-bo has personally confirmed that the attacking resources supporting Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in have become more reliable.

[Hong Myung-bo/South Korea National Football Team Coach: ""We were able to evaluate the level of the leagues our players are in, and we could see where our players currently stand overall."]

To secure a spot in the 11th consecutive World Cup qualification this month at home, the team desperately needs a decisive goal from the strikers.

If the national team secures their ticket to North and Central America early, they may experiment with new faces in the two World Cup qualifying matches in June.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 한국 특정해 “군사 지원하는데도 미국 4배<br> 관세”

트럼프, 한국 특정해 “군사 지원하는데도 미국 4배 관세”
백기 든 젤렌스키 “유감…협상 준비돼”…광물 협정 타결될 듯

백기 든 젤렌스키 “유감…협상 준비돼”…광물 협정 타결될 듯
‘주요국 6위’ 1인당 국민소득…내 월급과 차이나는 이유는?

‘주요국 6위’ 1인당 국민소득…내 월급과 차이나는 이유는?
북한, 추가 파병은 1,500명…<br>드론 제조·전술 획득에 사활

북한, 추가 파병은 1,500명…드론 제조·전술 획득에 사활
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.