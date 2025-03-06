News 9

Brahim Diaz's superb goal

입력 2025.03.06 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A breathtaking moment occurred in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, known as the war of the stars.

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scored a fantastic goal even while his ankle was twisted.

Reporter Kim Gi-beom has the details.

[Report]

Diaz's goal came in the 10th minute of the second half during a one-on-one situation.

It was a wonderful goal that broke through the defense of five players.

However, the true value of this goal can only be appreciated when viewed in slow motion.

His left ankle was completely twisted, yet he displayed incredible strength by scoring as if nothing had happened.

After scoring, Diaz went into the stands to share his joy with the fans.

Experts also praised his performance.

[Nigel Reo-Coker/Football Commentator: "Took about moments of individual brilliance. Brahim DIaz's goal, for me, was just sublime. It was sublime. It was brilliant."]

The Champions League Round of 16, which unfolded as a regional rivalry in Madrid, was a feast of beautiful goals.

Rodrygo made a lightning-fast run to score the opening goal.

Atletico de Madrid's striker Alvarez equalized with a sensational right-footed curling shot.

Last season's champions, Real Madrid, took a 2-1 lead, putting them in a favorable position for the quarter-finals.

Arsenal faced the Netherlands' PSV Eindhoven and had a goal fest.

With two goals from their ace player Ødegaard, six players scored goals, leading to a resounding 7-1 victory.

This set a record for the most away goals in a Champions League knockout tournament.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Brahim Diaz's superb goal
    • 입력 2025-03-06 00:56:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

A breathtaking moment occurred in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, known as the war of the stars.

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scored a fantastic goal even while his ankle was twisted.

Reporter Kim Gi-beom has the details.

[Report]

Diaz's goal came in the 10th minute of the second half during a one-on-one situation.

It was a wonderful goal that broke through the defense of five players.

However, the true value of this goal can only be appreciated when viewed in slow motion.

His left ankle was completely twisted, yet he displayed incredible strength by scoring as if nothing had happened.

After scoring, Diaz went into the stands to share his joy with the fans.

Experts also praised his performance.

[Nigel Reo-Coker/Football Commentator: "Took about moments of individual brilliance. Brahim DIaz's goal, for me, was just sublime. It was sublime. It was brilliant."]

The Champions League Round of 16, which unfolded as a regional rivalry in Madrid, was a feast of beautiful goals.

Rodrygo made a lightning-fast run to score the opening goal.

Atletico de Madrid's striker Alvarez equalized with a sensational right-footed curling shot.

Last season's champions, Real Madrid, took a 2-1 lead, putting them in a favorable position for the quarter-finals.

Arsenal faced the Netherlands' PSV Eindhoven and had a goal fest.

With two goals from their ace player Ødegaard, six players scored goals, leading to a resounding 7-1 victory.

This set a record for the most away goals in a Champions League knockout tournament.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.
김기범
김기범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 한국 특정해 “군사 지원하는데도 미국 4배<br> 관세”

트럼프, 한국 특정해 “군사 지원하는데도 미국 4배 관세”
백기 든 젤렌스키 “유감…협상 준비돼”…광물 협정 타결될 듯

백기 든 젤렌스키 “유감…협상 준비돼”…광물 협정 타결될 듯
‘주요국 6위’ 1인당 국민소득…내 월급과 차이나는 이유는?

‘주요국 6위’ 1인당 국민소득…내 월급과 차이나는 이유는?
북한, 추가 파병은 1,500명…<br>드론 제조·전술 획득에 사활

북한, 추가 파병은 1,500명…드론 제조·전술 획득에 사활
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.