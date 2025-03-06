Brahim Diaz's superb goal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A breathtaking moment occurred in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, known as the war of the stars.



Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scored a fantastic goal even while his ankle was twisted.



Reporter Kim Gi-beom has the details.



[Report]



Diaz's goal came in the 10th minute of the second half during a one-on-one situation.



It was a wonderful goal that broke through the defense of five players.



However, the true value of this goal can only be appreciated when viewed in slow motion.



His left ankle was completely twisted, yet he displayed incredible strength by scoring as if nothing had happened.



After scoring, Diaz went into the stands to share his joy with the fans.



Experts also praised his performance.



[Nigel Reo-Coker/Football Commentator: "Took about moments of individual brilliance. Brahim DIaz's goal, for me, was just sublime. It was sublime. It was brilliant."]



The Champions League Round of 16, which unfolded as a regional rivalry in Madrid, was a feast of beautiful goals.



Rodrygo made a lightning-fast run to score the opening goal.



Atletico de Madrid's striker Alvarez equalized with a sensational right-footed curling shot.



Last season's champions, Real Madrid, took a 2-1 lead, putting them in a favorable position for the quarter-finals.



Arsenal faced the Netherlands' PSV Eindhoven and had a goal fest.



With two goals from their ace player Ødegaard, six players scored goals, leading to a resounding 7-1 victory.



This set a record for the most away goals in a Champions League knockout tournament.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-beom.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!