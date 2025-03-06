NEC corruption scandal

동영상 고정 취소

Corruption within the Election Commission is being revealed almost daily.



The son of the former Secretary-General, who was referred to as 'the prince,' reportedly received preferential treatment not only in hiring but also in training.



National Election Commission Chairman Rho Tae-ak expressed deep remorse and promised to improve, apologizing to the public once again.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.



[Report]



Kim Se-hwan, the former Secretary-General of the Election Commission, is known for using "dad's chance" to get his son hired.



In addition to preferential hiring, it was revealed that Kim's son also received special treatment during the application process for training at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.



To ensure his son, who was also called 'the prince' was easily selected, the application was modified to change his affiliation from the Ganghwa County Election Commission to the Incheon Election Commission, and false information was added to his resume about participating in an Election Commission research project he had not actually been involved in.



In light of the ongoing corruption scandals, National Election Commission Chairman Rho Tae-ak bowed his head once again.



He expressed deep regret over the preferential hiring and promised to make institutional reforms, including measures for external oversight, until the public is satisfied.



He has initiated disciplinary procedures for 18 employees involved in the hiring scandal and revealed that 10 individuals currently involved in the preferential hiring have been suspended from their duties.



The Democratic Party is demanding proactive measures from the election commission to restore trust while emphasizing the need to strengthen its independence.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "I think it's more important to give the public the belief that the National Election Commission can self-correct the issues being raised."]



The People Power Party stated that the youth are outraged by the hiring corruption and promised thorough monitoring and oversight.



[Cho Ji-yeon/People Power Party Member: "Hiring corruption that tramples on the dreams and opportunities of future generations must be eradicated from Korean society."]



The confirmation hearing for Kim Dae-woong, a candidate for the election commission, scheduled for tomorrow (3.6), is expected to focus on reform measures for the commission.



KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



