Next-gen basketball ace Lee So-hee

BNK Sum's ace Lee So-hee, who returned from injury, made another impressive performance.



BNK won against Samsung Life Blueminx, achieving two consecutive playoff victories.



Let's take a look at Lee So-hee's playing style.



She intercepted Samsung Life's ball like lightning and dashed with incredible speed, dominating the court with her enhanced skills.



Now, let's see Lee So-hee making plays that support her teammates?



Whether it was luck or not, Park Hye-jin also hit a three-pointer that bounced off the backboard.



BNK, tightly united around Lee So-hee, who is called the next-generation ace of Korean women's basketball!



They overpowered Samsung Life and celebrated their second consecutive playoff victory at home in Busan.



