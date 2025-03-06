Next-gen basketball ace Lee So-hee
BNK won against Samsung Life Blueminx, achieving two consecutive playoff victories.
Let's take a look at Lee So-hee's playing style.
She intercepted Samsung Life's ball like lightning and dashed with incredible speed, dominating the court with her enhanced skills.
Now, let's see Lee So-hee making plays that support her teammates?
Whether it was luck or not, Park Hye-jin also hit a three-pointer that bounced off the backboard.
BNK, tightly united around Lee So-hee, who is called the next-generation ace of Korean women's basketball!
They overpowered Samsung Life and celebrated their second consecutive playoff victory at home in Busan.
