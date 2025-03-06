[News Today] FIRMS ON ALERT OVER TRUMP SPEECH

[LEAD]

President Trump's 'America First' policy has also squarely targeted South Korea. During his first speech to congress, he specifically called out the South Korean semiconductor and energy sectors. This leaves South Korean businesses in a very challenging position.



[REPORT]

Alaskan resource development is President Trump's touted project.



The goal is to transport the liquid gas collected from the coast of the Arctic Ocean to an ice-free port in southern Alaska by building a 1,300-kilometer gas pipeline through the state.



Alaska LNG Development PR Video

"Shorter travel times of between seven to nine days to Asian markets offers major advantages."



The project is stalling as world-leading energy companies bowed out, and now the American president is pressuring Korea to participate.



Korea is very likely to take part in the project as the two sides agreed at the recent Korea-U.S. ministerial meeting to set up a working-level energy consultative body.



Ahn Duk-geun / Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (Feb. 28 local time)

We discussed mutually beneficial ways to strengthen cooperation in the energy field.



However, the project costs 64 trillion won, over 44 billion U.S. dollars, in its initial investment alone.



Related industries remain cautious as the project is still in its early stage and the projected investment amount is large.



Meanwhile, the Trump administration wielded a stick at the Korean semiconductor industry.



President Trump threatened to abolish the CHIPS Incentive Program, which promised Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix subsidies in return for building semiconductor plants in the U.S.



Donald Trump/ U.S. President (March 5)

We're not giving them any money and your CHIPS Act is a horrible, horrible thing.



His remark came just a day after TSMC surrendered and announced its plan to invest 100 billion dollars in the U.S.



The threat to abolish the CHIPS Act implies that the U.S. wants additional investment plans.



Cho Sung-Dae / Korea International Trade Association

It could be a tactic to use this as leverage to get something else.



Companies are between a rock and a hard place, unable to withdraw or add investments.



Meanwhile, the U.S. plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on April 2nd.