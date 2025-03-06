[News Today] KOREA DISPUTES TRUMP’S TARIFF CLAIM

President Trump claims South Korea's tariffs are four times higher than America's, a statement that almost sounds a bit "unfair" to South Korea. Let's take a look at the facts.



This is the first time the U.S. government has said that Korea's average tariff is four times higher than that of the U.S.



Washington did not specify the grounds for its tariff claim.



But a likely assumption can be made based on disclosed information.



Last month, Reuters reported that Korea's tariffs are heavier than those of the U.S.



It was based on a World Trade Organization report.



KBS reviewed the original WTO data.



In the category of the most-favored nation tariff rate, an average tariff WTO members impose on each other,



Korea sets it at 13.4 percent and the U.S. at 3.3 percent.



Korea's rate is about four times higher than the U.S.'



Korea's trade-weighted average tariff rate, which is imposed on frequently traded items, is four times higher than that of the U.S., too.



Seoul believes that Trump based his remarks on these data. If so, it is clearly not true.



Countries apply the most-favored nation tariff rate to trade partners with whom they don't have bilateral agreements.



But Korea and the U.S. put a bilateral free trade agreement into effect in 2012.



Under the trade deal, Korea has continued to increase the number of items that are exempt from tariff. So 98.4 percent of U.S. imports are free of tariff duties.



Currently, tariff is imposed only on a handful of agricultural products.



The Korean government explains that if the total amount of imports from the U.S. is 100, the tariff rate stands at just 0.79 percent.



This is what Washington acknowledges as well.



In a 2024 report, the U.S. Trade Representative said that the tariffs between Korea and the U.S. have been nearly eliminated.



Kim Young-kwi/ Korea Institute for International Economic Policy

Before making these remarks, Trump already believes that the countries have a high trade barrier against the U.S.



Seoul says it will actively communicate with Washington about its tariffs through multiple channels to highlight actual facts.