[News Today] FIGHTER JET MISDROPS BOMBS

An Air Force fighter jet accidentally dropped bombs in a civilian area during a military exercise, injuring at least 15 people, this morning.



The Air Force said Thursday that at around 10:07 a.m. in Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do Province, eight MK-82 general-purpose bombs were abnormally released from an Air Force KF-16 aircraft, landing outside the designated firing range.



The Army and Air Force were conducting massive joint live-fire drills with the U.S.