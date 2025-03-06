News Today

[News Today] ON-DEVICE AI MARKET GROWING

[LEAD]
Since last year, Samsung Electronics has sparked a fierce competition with its AI-equipped smartphones. This year's Mobile World Congress highlights these advancements. The event showcases not just AI smartphones, but also innovative products like smart glasses that translate foreign languages, drawing global attention.

[REPORT]
Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest AI smartphone at this year's Mobile World Congress.

This is an 'on-device AI' product that can access AI without connecting to a server.

Voice commands can be activated just by pushing a button on the side.

"Look up FC Barcelona's football match schedule, save it to my calendar."

Robbed of a chance to release the world's first AI smartphone to Samsung, Apple released its budget AI phone model last month.

The competition has grown fiercer as Huawei and Xiaomi joined the race.

Kim Seung-yeon/ Samsung Electronics Experience Marketing Group
AI technology was applied to about KRW 200 mn Galaxy devices by the end of 2024. We're expanding the application of AI features.

These smart glasses enable you to read a menu written in a foreign language.

"Can you translate the first menu in entrée?"

AI responds immediately after the camera recognizes the menu.

"AI : The first menu is in Spanish and translates to appetizers, arugula salad."

Marcus Lammebro/ Head, Ericsson Studio, Strategic Marketing
AI in the networks but also how we're optimizing the networks to support AI services, especially gen AI services.

Also introduced at MWC was an autonomous-driving robot that operates based on the data AI collected at a racing track.

Laura Dewar/ Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA
Last year, we talked about AI thematically. This year, we're going to see AI on board devices.

The expansion of AI-embedded sectors and the related market is expected to grow nearly ten times by 2030.

