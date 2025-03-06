News Today

[News Today] KEY TO HIGH BIRTHRATE

[LEAD]
We brought you a story yesterday from a school where only one 1st grader enrolled, underscoring South Korea's severe low birthrate issue. Yet, Hwacheon County in Gangwon-do Province stands out with a total fertility rate double the national average. We've taken a closer look at why.

[REPORT]
Children play in a pool filled with colorful balls.

Kids are seen running around at every play site.

This is a care facility for elementary school students built by Hwacheon-gun County in Gangwon-do Province last year.

This is the first facility in the nation to provide all-day long care.

Fifteen classes including sports such as soccer and conversational English by native speaker teachers are all offered free of charge.

Yoo So-ra / Hwacheon resident
With various classes offered, I don't feel the need to move to a big city for education.

Students are highly focused.

They don't want to miss out any detail.

It's a boarding school type academy, also opened by county authorities, to provide extracurricular classes for middle and high school students.

The cost of hiring teachers as well as dormitory and textbook fees are all covered by the county.

Thanks to such support, over 60% of students admitted to this facility successfully entered universities located in the capital region.

As word of mouth spread, even out of town students from cities move here solely to get into this center.

Kim Ho-yeon / High school student living in Hwacheon
Education here is more sophisticated, catering to students. I highly recommend it to those who want to move to Hwacheon.

The county supports full tuition for students not only entering domestic universities but also overseas colleges ranking within the world's top 100.

Kim Tae-eun / Admitted to University of Melbourne, Australia
The scholarship incentive encouraged me to earnestly look into opportunities to study abroad.

With such life cycle specific customized welfare policies bearing fruit, Hwacheon county's total fertility rate last year recorded 1.51, more than double the national average.

