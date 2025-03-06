[News Today] “N. KOREA LEARNING DRONE TACTICS”
[LEAD]
Ukrainian intelligence reports North Korea's military is improving its drone defense capabilities. Initially vulnerable, they are now effectively responding to aerial threats. Also, North Korea is intensively seeking to acquire advanced drone technology through its deployments.
[REPORT]
This drone whose production is being encouraged by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks eerily similar to a Russian made loitering munition that is being deployed in the war in Ukraine.
Observers suspect the drone has incorporated Russian technology.
There's more. South Korea's National Intelligence Service has cited circumstantial evidence that North Korean troops dispatched to Russia were also learning drone operation and related tactics.
The NIS is focused on the growing military cooperation between the two sides also in the area of drones.
This is because while large drones in size and power can be dealt with using existing air defense networks smaller models or those made with wood or cardboard are difficult to detect.
And these cheaper drones are exactly what Pyongyang is eyeing.
A small-sized drone sent by the North was found in Gangwondo Province in 2017 after it crashed.
The North's strategy is to fly these drones in the several hundreds at one time to create havoc and confusion, like a swarm of bees.
Lee Hee-woo/ Retired Air Force Brigadier General
Even if a small N. Korean drone is detected, means of striking it down are limited.
Any firing will raise concerns related to shells and large amounts of firing may be ineffective. Such drones don't inflict major damage but responding to them is tricky and costly.
One military official said the drone sent in 2017 could not be detected in advance but now it's possible.
He said that while the regime strives to secure drone technology, South Korea can also ramp up its response capabilities.
Late last year, the South Korean military developed and deployed a laser weapon system that can shoot down small drones.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.