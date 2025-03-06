News Today

[News Today] “N. KOREA LEARNING DRONE TACTICS”

입력 2025.03.06 (15:52) 수정 2025.03.06 (15:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Ukrainian intelligence reports North Korea's military is improving its drone defense capabilities. Initially vulnerable, they are now effectively responding to aerial threats. Also, North Korea is intensively seeking to acquire advanced drone technology through its deployments.

[REPORT]
This drone whose production is being encouraged by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks eerily similar to a Russian made loitering munition that is being deployed in the war in Ukraine.

Observers suspect the drone has incorporated Russian technology.

There's more. South Korea's National Intelligence Service has cited circumstantial evidence that North Korean troops dispatched to Russia were also learning drone operation and related tactics.

The NIS is focused on the growing military cooperation between the two sides also in the area of drones.

This is because while large drones in size and power can be dealt with using existing air defense networks smaller models or those made with wood or cardboard are difficult to detect.

And these cheaper drones are exactly what Pyongyang is eyeing.

A small-sized drone sent by the North was found in Gangwondo Province in 2017 after it crashed.

The North's strategy is to fly these drones in the several hundreds at one time to create havoc and confusion, like a swarm of bees.

Lee Hee-woo/ Retired Air Force Brigadier General
Even if a small N. Korean drone is detected, means of striking it down are limited.
Any firing will raise concerns related to shells and large amounts of firing may be ineffective. Such drones don't inflict major damage but responding to them is tricky and costly.

One military official said the drone sent in 2017 could not be detected in advance but now it's possible.

He said that while the regime strives to secure drone technology, South Korea can also ramp up its response capabilities.

Late last year, the South Korean military developed and deployed a laser weapon system that can shoot down small drones.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “N. KOREA LEARNING DRONE TACTICS”
    • 입력 2025-03-06 15:52:42
    • 수정2025-03-06 15:53:40
    News Today

[LEAD]
Ukrainian intelligence reports North Korea's military is improving its drone defense capabilities. Initially vulnerable, they are now effectively responding to aerial threats. Also, North Korea is intensively seeking to acquire advanced drone technology through its deployments.

[REPORT]
This drone whose production is being encouraged by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un looks eerily similar to a Russian made loitering munition that is being deployed in the war in Ukraine.

Observers suspect the drone has incorporated Russian technology.

There's more. South Korea's National Intelligence Service has cited circumstantial evidence that North Korean troops dispatched to Russia were also learning drone operation and related tactics.

The NIS is focused on the growing military cooperation between the two sides also in the area of drones.

This is because while large drones in size and power can be dealt with using existing air defense networks smaller models or those made with wood or cardboard are difficult to detect.

And these cheaper drones are exactly what Pyongyang is eyeing.

A small-sized drone sent by the North was found in Gangwondo Province in 2017 after it crashed.

The North's strategy is to fly these drones in the several hundreds at one time to create havoc and confusion, like a swarm of bees.

Lee Hee-woo/ Retired Air Force Brigadier General
Even if a small N. Korean drone is detected, means of striking it down are limited.
Any firing will raise concerns related to shells and large amounts of firing may be ineffective. Such drones don't inflict major damage but responding to them is tricky and costly.

One military official said the drone sent in 2017 could not be detected in advance but now it's possible.

He said that while the regime strives to secure drone technology, South Korea can also ramp up its response capabilities.

Late last year, the South Korean military developed and deployed a laser weapon system that can shoot down small drones.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘내년도 의대 정원 동결’ 요구에 <br>“타당…정부 적극 검토해야”

국민의힘, ‘내년도 의대 정원 동결’ 요구에 “타당…정부 적극 검토해야”
공군 “포천 전투기 오폭 사고, 조종사 좌표 입력 실수”

공군 “포천 전투기 오폭 사고, 조종사 좌표 입력 실수”
포천서 군 폭탄 추락 추정 사고<br>…15명 다치고 민가 파손

포천서 군 폭탄 추락 추정 사고…15명 다치고 민가 파손
울산서 택시가 담벼락 충돌…<br>3명 사망·2명 중상

울산서 택시가 담벼락 충돌…3명 사망·2명 중상
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.