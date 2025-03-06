[News Today] SMUGGLING JUMPS ON RISING GOLD PRICE

[LEAD]

Gold now lives up to its name in value, leading to a rise in smuggling attempts. With domestic prices significantly higher than abroad, smugglers are capitalizing on the gap. Their methods to dodge customs are quite out of the ordinary.



[REPORT]

A wheel from a suitcase.



As it is completely disassembled, a large nugget of gold is found.



It is shaped like a doughnut so it can fit into the wheel.



Gold is hidden in a lump of soft clay.



Powdered gold is mixed with the clay.



The Korea Customs Service uncovered seven cases involving attempts to smuggle gold in January and February this year.



A notable surge, considering that about three cases were discovered on average annually over the past three years.



Despite a fall this month, it is due to the so-called "kimchi premium," which refers to relatively higher gold prices in Korea.



The kimchi premium ensures a 20-percent return when gold is brought in from Hong Kong where the rare metal is about ten percent cheaper.



All possible ways are used to smuggle gold and make easy money.



One method used involved hiding gold in this Buddhist amulet, which a traveller declared is a religious item.



On the outside, it looks like a silver Buddhist amulet. But when the external layer is removed, gold is revealed.



But it could not pass a detection device that can catch gilded items.



Jang Jae-soo/ Korea Customs Service

Millimeter waves are used to detect suspicious items, then an inspector can

personally check it out.



Ordinary traveller are often employed for gold smuggling attempts.



They are lured to deliver gold in return for free flight tickets or coverage of tour expenses.

But the customs agency warns that even such simple transportation of gold constitutes smuggling.