[News Today] SMUGGLING JUMPS ON RISING GOLD PRICE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Gold now lives up to its name in value, leading to a rise in smuggling attempts. With domestic prices significantly higher than abroad, smugglers are capitalizing on the gap. Their methods to dodge customs are quite out of the ordinary.
[REPORT]
A wheel from a suitcase.
As it is completely disassembled, a large nugget of gold is found.
It is shaped like a doughnut so it can fit into the wheel.
Gold is hidden in a lump of soft clay.
Powdered gold is mixed with the clay.
The Korea Customs Service uncovered seven cases involving attempts to smuggle gold in January and February this year.
A notable surge, considering that about three cases were discovered on average annually over the past three years.
Despite a fall this month, it is due to the so-called "kimchi premium," which refers to relatively higher gold prices in Korea.
The kimchi premium ensures a 20-percent return when gold is brought in from Hong Kong where the rare metal is about ten percent cheaper.
All possible ways are used to smuggle gold and make easy money.
One method used involved hiding gold in this Buddhist amulet, which a traveller declared is a religious item.
On the outside, it looks like a silver Buddhist amulet. But when the external layer is removed, gold is revealed.
But it could not pass a detection device that can catch gilded items.
Jang Jae-soo/ Korea Customs Service
Millimeter waves are used to detect suspicious items, then an inspector can
personally check it out.
Ordinary traveller are often employed for gold smuggling attempts.
They are lured to deliver gold in return for free flight tickets or coverage of tour expenses.
But the customs agency warns that even such simple transportation of gold constitutes smuggling.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] SMUGGLING JUMPS ON RISING GOLD PRICE
-
- 입력 2025-03-06 15:53:03
- 수정2025-03-06 15:53:54
[LEAD]
Gold now lives up to its name in value, leading to a rise in smuggling attempts. With domestic prices significantly higher than abroad, smugglers are capitalizing on the gap. Their methods to dodge customs are quite out of the ordinary.
[REPORT]
A wheel from a suitcase.
As it is completely disassembled, a large nugget of gold is found.
It is shaped like a doughnut so it can fit into the wheel.
Gold is hidden in a lump of soft clay.
Powdered gold is mixed with the clay.
The Korea Customs Service uncovered seven cases involving attempts to smuggle gold in January and February this year.
A notable surge, considering that about three cases were discovered on average annually over the past three years.
Despite a fall this month, it is due to the so-called "kimchi premium," which refers to relatively higher gold prices in Korea.
The kimchi premium ensures a 20-percent return when gold is brought in from Hong Kong where the rare metal is about ten percent cheaper.
All possible ways are used to smuggle gold and make easy money.
One method used involved hiding gold in this Buddhist amulet, which a traveller declared is a religious item.
On the outside, it looks like a silver Buddhist amulet. But when the external layer is removed, gold is revealed.
But it could not pass a detection device that can catch gilded items.
Jang Jae-soo/ Korea Customs Service
Millimeter waves are used to detect suspicious items, then an inspector can
personally check it out.
Ordinary traveller are often employed for gold smuggling attempts.
They are lured to deliver gold in return for free flight tickets or coverage of tour expenses.
But the customs agency warns that even such simple transportation of gold constitutes smuggling.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.