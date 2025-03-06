News Today

[News Today] SMUGGLING JUMPS ON RISING GOLD PRICE

입력 2025.03.06 (15:53) 수정 2025.03.06 (15:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Gold now lives up to its name in value, leading to a rise in smuggling attempts. With domestic prices significantly higher than abroad, smugglers are capitalizing on the gap. Their methods to dodge customs are quite out of the ordinary.

[REPORT]
A wheel from a suitcase.

As it is completely disassembled, a large nugget of gold is found.

It is shaped like a doughnut so it can fit into the wheel.

Gold is hidden in a lump of soft clay.

Powdered gold is mixed with the clay.

The Korea Customs Service uncovered seven cases involving attempts to smuggle gold in January and February this year.

A notable surge, considering that about three cases were discovered on average annually over the past three years.

Despite a fall this month, it is due to the so-called "kimchi premium," which refers to relatively higher gold prices in Korea.

The kimchi premium ensures a 20-percent return when gold is brought in from Hong Kong where the rare metal is about ten percent cheaper.

All possible ways are used to smuggle gold and make easy money.

One method used involved hiding gold in this Buddhist amulet, which a traveller declared is a religious item.

On the outside, it looks like a silver Buddhist amulet. But when the external layer is removed, gold is revealed.

But it could not pass a detection device that can catch gilded items.

Jang Jae-soo/ Korea Customs Service
Millimeter waves are used to detect suspicious items, then an inspector can
personally check it out.

Ordinary traveller are often employed for gold smuggling attempts.

They are lured to deliver gold in return for free flight tickets or coverage of tour expenses.
But the customs agency warns that even such simple transportation of gold constitutes smuggling.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SMUGGLING JUMPS ON RISING GOLD PRICE
    • 입력 2025-03-06 15:53:03
    • 수정2025-03-06 15:53:54
    News Today

[LEAD]
Gold now lives up to its name in value, leading to a rise in smuggling attempts. With domestic prices significantly higher than abroad, smugglers are capitalizing on the gap. Their methods to dodge customs are quite out of the ordinary.

[REPORT]
A wheel from a suitcase.

As it is completely disassembled, a large nugget of gold is found.

It is shaped like a doughnut so it can fit into the wheel.

Gold is hidden in a lump of soft clay.

Powdered gold is mixed with the clay.

The Korea Customs Service uncovered seven cases involving attempts to smuggle gold in January and February this year.

A notable surge, considering that about three cases were discovered on average annually over the past three years.

Despite a fall this month, it is due to the so-called "kimchi premium," which refers to relatively higher gold prices in Korea.

The kimchi premium ensures a 20-percent return when gold is brought in from Hong Kong where the rare metal is about ten percent cheaper.

All possible ways are used to smuggle gold and make easy money.

One method used involved hiding gold in this Buddhist amulet, which a traveller declared is a religious item.

On the outside, it looks like a silver Buddhist amulet. But when the external layer is removed, gold is revealed.

But it could not pass a detection device that can catch gilded items.

Jang Jae-soo/ Korea Customs Service
Millimeter waves are used to detect suspicious items, then an inspector can
personally check it out.

Ordinary traveller are often employed for gold smuggling attempts.

They are lured to deliver gold in return for free flight tickets or coverage of tour expenses.
But the customs agency warns that even such simple transportation of gold constitutes smuggling.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘내년도 의대 정원 동결’ 요구에 <br>“타당…정부 적극 검토해야”

국민의힘, ‘내년도 의대 정원 동결’ 요구에 “타당…정부 적극 검토해야”
공군 “포천 전투기 오폭 사고, 조종사 좌표 입력 실수”

공군 “포천 전투기 오폭 사고, 조종사 좌표 입력 실수”
포천서 군 폭탄 추락 추정 사고<br>…15명 다치고 민가 파손

포천서 군 폭탄 추락 추정 사고…15명 다치고 민가 파손
울산서 택시가 담벼락 충돌…<br>3명 사망·2명 중상

울산서 택시가 담벼락 충돌…3명 사망·2명 중상
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.