News Today

[News Today] SURPRISE SNOW EASE WILDFIRE RISK

입력 2025.03.06 (15:53) 수정 2025.03.06 (15:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A breathtaking winter scene has unfolded in Gangwon-do Province with snowfall exceeding 70 centimeters in just a few days. This blanket of snow at spring's threshold has apparently reduced the immediate risk of forest fires.

[REPORT]
Daegwallyeong Pass in the Baekdudaegan Mountain Range has turned white.

Evergreen coniferous trees and leafless tree branches are all covered in snow.

Hikers lose track of time enjoying the white spectacle.

Lee Sun-eun / Gangneung resident
I feel like I can fly. The fluffy snow has piled up so much. It's so wonderful.

Taking steps in the deep snow is laborious work but the magnificent scenery makes it all worthwhile.

People busily take pictures to make lasting memories.

Kim Eul-im / Ulsan resident
I hiked 10km to the top yesterday and planned to go home but came back to see Seonjaryeong Pass once more. It's so nice.

As much as 70 centimeters fell over four days, a heavy snowfall unusual for March.

The surprise snow has also eased concerns of forest fires and drought.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SURPRISE SNOW EASE WILDFIRE RISK
    • 입력 2025-03-06 15:53:13
    • 수정2025-03-06 15:54:06
    News Today

[LEAD]
A breathtaking winter scene has unfolded in Gangwon-do Province with snowfall exceeding 70 centimeters in just a few days. This blanket of snow at spring's threshold has apparently reduced the immediate risk of forest fires.

[REPORT]
Daegwallyeong Pass in the Baekdudaegan Mountain Range has turned white.

Evergreen coniferous trees and leafless tree branches are all covered in snow.

Hikers lose track of time enjoying the white spectacle.

Lee Sun-eun / Gangneung resident
I feel like I can fly. The fluffy snow has piled up so much. It's so wonderful.

Taking steps in the deep snow is laborious work but the magnificent scenery makes it all worthwhile.

People busily take pictures to make lasting memories.

Kim Eul-im / Ulsan resident
I hiked 10km to the top yesterday and planned to go home but came back to see Seonjaryeong Pass once more. It's so nice.

As much as 70 centimeters fell over four days, a heavy snowfall unusual for March.

The surprise snow has also eased concerns of forest fires and drought.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘내년도 의대 정원 동결’ 요구에 <br>“타당…정부 적극 검토해야”

국민의힘, ‘내년도 의대 정원 동결’ 요구에 “타당…정부 적극 검토해야”
공군 “포천 전투기 오폭 사고, 조종사 좌표 입력 실수”

공군 “포천 전투기 오폭 사고, 조종사 좌표 입력 실수”
포천서 군 폭탄 추락 추정 사고<br>…15명 다치고 민가 파손

포천서 군 폭탄 추락 추정 사고…15명 다치고 민가 파손
울산서 택시가 담벼락 충돌…<br>3명 사망·2명 중상

울산서 택시가 담벼락 충돌…3명 사망·2명 중상
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.