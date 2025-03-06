[News Today] SURPRISE SNOW EASE WILDFIRE RISK

[LEAD]

A breathtaking winter scene has unfolded in Gangwon-do Province with snowfall exceeding 70 centimeters in just a few days. This blanket of snow at spring's threshold has apparently reduced the immediate risk of forest fires.



[REPORT]

Daegwallyeong Pass in the Baekdudaegan Mountain Range has turned white.



Evergreen coniferous trees and leafless tree branches are all covered in snow.



Hikers lose track of time enjoying the white spectacle.



Lee Sun-eun / Gangneung resident

I feel like I can fly. The fluffy snow has piled up so much. It's so wonderful.



Taking steps in the deep snow is laborious work but the magnificent scenery makes it all worthwhile.



People busily take pictures to make lasting memories.



Kim Eul-im / Ulsan resident

I hiked 10km to the top yesterday and planned to go home but came back to see Seonjaryeong Pass once more. It's so nice.



As much as 70 centimeters fell over four days, a heavy snowfall unusual for March.



The surprise snow has also eased concerns of forest fires and drought.