Bombing moment captured

[Anchor]



Despite being very startled by the explosion, local residents sent us a lot of videos and photos from the scene.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee reports on the moments of the explosion and the damage captured by the residents themselves.



[Report]



In a peaceful residential area of Pocheon.



A loud noise is heard as if something is flying in the sky, and the sound grows louder.



Then, as the bomb drops, the screen briefly cuts out, and in the following footage, startled residents can be heard shouting.



["A bomb has dropped! (A bomb has dropped right now!)"]



Another CCTV footage from inside a house also captured the brief sound of the explosion.



The house was located right in front of where the bomb fell.



The impact of the explosion turned the inside of the house into chaos.



In every room, structures, lights, and air conditioner covers fell from the ceiling or were damaged, and the large windows were also shattered, scattering glass fragments everywhere.



[Kim Hyang/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I was so shocked. The fragments were flying around, there was a fire, and my house was shaking. When I came out, I saw the sky was just black and something round was rising up into the sky."]



Another house showed similar damage.



The kitchen shelves opened, sending dishes crashing everywhere, and the windows completely fell out of their frames.



Residents say the shock was felt even 4 to 5 kilometers away.



[Jeong Hae-woon/Resident of Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "Even during regular shooting or artillery training, it wasn't like this, but this time, it was shocking to look outside. I saw smoke rising like a mushroom cloud in the distance."]



At least 40 households were directly affected by the bomb, and with about 390 households concentrated within a 2 km radius, the actual scale of the damage is expected to be larger.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



