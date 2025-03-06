Bomb hits civilian area

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An unprecedented accidental bombing incident occurred during military training.



A bomb dropped by an Air Force fighter jet landed in a civilian area in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.



The tremendous explosion injured fifteen people, and houses and a church were destroyed, leaving the village in chaos.



First, we have a report by Jeong Hae-joo.



[Report]



A truck is passing between a house and a church.



A white object flies through the air at high speed, followed by a massive burst of flames and smoke.



The shockwave from the explosion instantly throws the truck off the road.



The bomb dropped by the Air Force fighter jet hit a village in Nogok-ri, Pocheon, at around 10:04 AM today (3.6).



At the time of the incident, the Air Force and Army were conducting joint live-fire training nearby, and eight air-to-ground bombs fell on the village.



[Lee Young-jo/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon: "Two planes passed by and there was an explosion. I noticed smoke rising from two places."]



As a result of the incident, two people were seriously injured and taken to the hospital, while thirteen others, including foreign workers, soldiers, and local residents, sustained minor injuries.



Five houses near the bomb drop site, a church building, a greenhouse, and a cargo truck were damaged.



The explosion caused roofs to collapse and windows to shatter, turning the area into a disaster zone.



Immediately after the incident, efforts were made to dismantle any unexploded ordnance that might remain, but the military confirmed that there were no unexploded bombs.



Nevertheless, due to site restrictions and damage to residential properties, more than one hundred people have been displaced.



Military authorities stated that they would actively implement necessary measures, including compensation for damages.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



