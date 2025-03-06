8 bombss were dropped abnormally

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 6), eight bombs that fell incorrectly had the power to devastate an entire soccer field.



These bombs exploded a staggering 8km away from the target.



Our Air Force explained that the pilot entered the coordinates incorrectly.



Next, Jo Hye-jin reports.



[Report]



Joint live-fire training was conducted by South Korea's Air Force and Army alongside the U.S. Forces Korea.



A total of 13 fighter jets, including the F-35A stealth fighter, F-15K, FA-50, and the KF-16 involved in the incident, participated in the training, dropping over 30 actual air-to-ground bombs on a virtual target.



Our Air Force currently operates around 160 KF-16 fighter jets, its main fighter aircraft.



In today's training, two KF-16s were equipped with a total of 8 MK-82 bombs, with 4 bombs each mounted under the wings.



The planned altitude was 1,200 meters, and the speed was 830 km/h.



The two jets dropped the bombs almost simultaneously at the entered coordinates, but they landed completely outside the training area, a staggering 8km away from the target, hitting residential areas and roads.



[Kang Kyung-hee/Director of Public Affairs, Air Force Operations Command: "At around 10:04, 8 MK-82 general-purpose bombs were dropped abnormally from the Air Force KF-16, landing in areas outside the shooting range."]



The MK-82 bomb weighs over 200kg and is the most widely used air-to-ground bomb.



It is primarily used to destroy buildings or bridges and can penetrate nearly 3 meters into structures.



All 8 bombs, which have the explosive power to affect an area the size of a soccer field, were misfired without any unexploded ordnance, and the Air Force attributed the cause of the incident to "the pilot's error in entering the coordinates."



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!