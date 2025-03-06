News 9

Residents feared war had started

입력 2025.03.06 (23:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The residents of the village were greatly shocked by the sudden explosion.

They thought a war had broken out.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon met with the residents who became disaster victims due to the misfire.

[Report]

This building is located about 200 meters from the accident site.

As we get closer, we can see shattered glass windows.

Broken glass pieces are scattered all over the floor.

[Kim Myung-soon/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "The house shook as if it was lifted and then slammed down, and I felt a vibration. I thought it was the sound of a bomb exploding or that a war had started, so I just ran out. I really thought it was war…."]

We visited another nearby house.

The explosion caused part of the bathroom ceiling to collapse.

Looking at the ceiling, the electrical wires are clearly visible.

[Lee Young-hwa/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I've never heard such a sound in my life. It was like a crash, and the house was shaking…."]

The area near the bomb drop site has been cordoned off for investigation by the military and police.

The residents who took cover gathered in the village hall to calm their shocked hearts.

[Lee Gwi-hoon/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I couldn't eat lunch. There was no time to eat, and with this disaster, I couldn't go home, so I couldn't eat. I kept looking at my house, worried…."]

The shock of the incident has not yet subsided.

["I feel like I'm going to cry. (So….) I didn't realize it earlier, but as I keep watching that (television), I'm shocked."]

The residents of the affected area, as if struck by lightning from a clear sky, are united in calling for safety measures.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Residents feared war had started
    • 입력 2025-03-06 23:43:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

The residents of the village were greatly shocked by the sudden explosion.

They thought a war had broken out.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon met with the residents who became disaster victims due to the misfire.

[Report]

This building is located about 200 meters from the accident site.

As we get closer, we can see shattered glass windows.

Broken glass pieces are scattered all over the floor.

[Kim Myung-soon/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "The house shook as if it was lifted and then slammed down, and I felt a vibration. I thought it was the sound of a bomb exploding or that a war had started, so I just ran out. I really thought it was war…."]

We visited another nearby house.

The explosion caused part of the bathroom ceiling to collapse.

Looking at the ceiling, the electrical wires are clearly visible.

[Lee Young-hwa/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I've never heard such a sound in my life. It was like a crash, and the house was shaking…."]

The area near the bomb drop site has been cordoned off for investigation by the military and police.

The residents who took cover gathered in the village hall to calm their shocked hearts.

[Lee Gwi-hoon/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I couldn't eat lunch. There was no time to eat, and with this disaster, I couldn't go home, so I couldn't eat. I kept looking at my house, worried…."]

The shock of the incident has not yet subsided.

["I feel like I'm going to cry. (So….) I didn't realize it earlier, but as I keep watching that (television), I'm shocked."]

The residents of the affected area, as if struck by lightning from a clear sky, are united in calling for safety measures.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상
“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…<br>두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?

“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?
[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박

[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박
당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표

당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.