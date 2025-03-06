Residents feared war had started

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The residents of the village were greatly shocked by the sudden explosion.



They thought a war had broken out.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon met with the residents who became disaster victims due to the misfire.



[Report]



This building is located about 200 meters from the accident site.



As we get closer, we can see shattered glass windows.



Broken glass pieces are scattered all over the floor.



[Kim Myung-soon/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "The house shook as if it was lifted and then slammed down, and I felt a vibration. I thought it was the sound of a bomb exploding or that a war had started, so I just ran out. I really thought it was war…."]



We visited another nearby house.



The explosion caused part of the bathroom ceiling to collapse.



Looking at the ceiling, the electrical wires are clearly visible.



[Lee Young-hwa/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I've never heard such a sound in my life. It was like a crash, and the house was shaking…."]



The area near the bomb drop site has been cordoned off for investigation by the military and police.



The residents who took cover gathered in the village hall to calm their shocked hearts.



[Lee Gwi-hoon/Resident of Nogok-ri, Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I couldn't eat lunch. There was no time to eat, and with this disaster, I couldn't go home, so I couldn't eat. I kept looking at my house, worried…."]



The shock of the incident has not yet subsided.



["I feel like I'm going to cry. (So….) I didn't realize it earlier, but as I keep watching that (television), I'm shocked."]



The residents of the affected area, as if struck by lightning from a clear sky, are united in calling for safety measures.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



