News 9

Two fighter jets misfire

입력 2025.03.06 (23:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This incident is notable not only because one fighter jet made a mistake, but also because two fighter jets that were flying together both made the same mistake simultaneously.

How did both jets end up dropping bombs incorrectly? Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the story.

[Report]

The training exercise was conducted with fighter jets flying in formation according to their aircraft type.

While other fighter jets passed over the training area in order and hit their targets, for some reason, the two jets involved in the incident did not appear over the designated route.

It turned out that the pilot of Jet 1 had incorrectly entered the target coordinates, causing the jet to fly to the wrong location, where the drop button was pressed.

During the investigation, the pilot of Jet 1 stated, "I entered the wrong coordinates during the flight preparation process and took off."

Typically, pilots verify their mission details the day before, input the coordinates into a USB device, and then upload them to the aircraft.

At this time, the pilot must verify that the coordinates point to the intended target both on the ground and in the air, but there is a possibility that this process was overlooked.

[Choi Hyun-guk/Former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff/Reserve Air Force Lieutenant General: "Target coordinates, terrain, related photos and video materials, safety matters, etc., are supposed to be confirmed by the flight leader and crew during the pre-flight briefing. However, it needs to be determined whether these were properly confirmed before the mission was carried out..."]

Even so, why did Jet 2 also make a mistake?

The training involved Jet 2 dropping bombs simultaneously with Jet 1 in accordance with Jet 1's signal, which is why all eight bombs attached to the two jets were aimed at the same point, according to the Air Force.

The Air Force plans to clarify whether the manual or control systems were followed and whether there was any negligence on the part of the pilot of Jet 2 through further investigation.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Two fighter jets misfire
    • 입력 2025-03-06 23:43:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

This incident is notable not only because one fighter jet made a mistake, but also because two fighter jets that were flying together both made the same mistake simultaneously.

How did both jets end up dropping bombs incorrectly? Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the story.

[Report]

The training exercise was conducted with fighter jets flying in formation according to their aircraft type.

While other fighter jets passed over the training area in order and hit their targets, for some reason, the two jets involved in the incident did not appear over the designated route.

It turned out that the pilot of Jet 1 had incorrectly entered the target coordinates, causing the jet to fly to the wrong location, where the drop button was pressed.

During the investigation, the pilot of Jet 1 stated, "I entered the wrong coordinates during the flight preparation process and took off."

Typically, pilots verify their mission details the day before, input the coordinates into a USB device, and then upload them to the aircraft.

At this time, the pilot must verify that the coordinates point to the intended target both on the ground and in the air, but there is a possibility that this process was overlooked.

[Choi Hyun-guk/Former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff/Reserve Air Force Lieutenant General: "Target coordinates, terrain, related photos and video materials, safety matters, etc., are supposed to be confirmed by the flight leader and crew during the pre-flight briefing. However, it needs to be determined whether these were properly confirmed before the mission was carried out..."]

Even so, why did Jet 2 also make a mistake?

The training involved Jet 2 dropping bombs simultaneously with Jet 1 in accordance with Jet 1's signal, which is why all eight bombs attached to the two jets were aimed at the same point, according to the Air Force.

The Air Force plans to clarify whether the manual or control systems were followed and whether there was any negligence on the part of the pilot of Jet 2 through further investigation.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.
김용준
김용준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상
“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…<br>두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?

“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?
[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박

[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박
당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표

당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.