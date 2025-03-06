Two fighter jets misfire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This incident is notable not only because one fighter jet made a mistake, but also because two fighter jets that were flying together both made the same mistake simultaneously.



How did both jets end up dropping bombs incorrectly? Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the story.



[Report]



The training exercise was conducted with fighter jets flying in formation according to their aircraft type.



While other fighter jets passed over the training area in order and hit their targets, for some reason, the two jets involved in the incident did not appear over the designated route.



It turned out that the pilot of Jet 1 had incorrectly entered the target coordinates, causing the jet to fly to the wrong location, where the drop button was pressed.



During the investigation, the pilot of Jet 1 stated, "I entered the wrong coordinates during the flight preparation process and took off."



Typically, pilots verify their mission details the day before, input the coordinates into a USB device, and then upload them to the aircraft.



At this time, the pilot must verify that the coordinates point to the intended target both on the ground and in the air, but there is a possibility that this process was overlooked.



[Choi Hyun-guk/Former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff/Reserve Air Force Lieutenant General: "Target coordinates, terrain, related photos and video materials, safety matters, etc., are supposed to be confirmed by the flight leader and crew during the pre-flight briefing. However, it needs to be determined whether these were properly confirmed before the mission was carried out..."]



Even so, why did Jet 2 also make a mistake?



The training involved Jet 2 dropping bombs simultaneously with Jet 1 in accordance with Jet 1's signal, which is why all eight bombs attached to the two jets were aimed at the same point, according to the Air Force.



The Air Force plans to clarify whether the manual or control systems were followed and whether there was any negligence on the part of the pilot of Jet 2 through further investigation.



This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!