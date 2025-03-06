News 9

Accident scene at this moment

[Anchor]

Recovery work is still ongoing at the site of the misfire.

Many residents are unable to return home even though it is late at night.

Let's go to the scene.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon! It must take quite a while to recover.

What work is being done right now?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently at the front of the church where the bomb fell.

The front yard of the church is so severely damaged that its original appearance is barely recognizable.

The tile-roofed house across from the church has its walls pierced and is covered in dust.

Most of the personnel who were cleaning up the accident site have almost withdrawn.

Now, employees from private companies are remaining to carry out road recovery work.

Residents are still unable to hide their anxiety.

Let's hear from one resident.

[Kang Tae-il/Citizens' Response Commitee on Military Facilities in Pocheon City: "The incident of shells falling in a civilian area clearly shows that the Air Force's training management and safety procedures were seriously lacking...."]

About 100 residents of Nogok-ri have evacuated to nearby community centers and village halls where temporary shelters have been set up.

Among them, those whose homes were damaged are expected to spend the night at the community center and nearby accommodations.

Residents are seen returning to the village to gather their things after fleeing in a hurry without taking any belongings.

Pocheon City has announced that it will establish a disaster response headquarters and discuss compensation procedures with military authorities after conducting damage assessments.

Gyeonggi Province has also decided to provide emergency living stabilization funds to the injured under the Emergency Welfare Act.

This has been a report from the accident site in Pocheon.

