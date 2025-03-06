Live-fire drills suspended

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Immediately after the incident, the military authorities suspended all live-fire training.



There are concerns that this may disrupt the upcoming South Korea-U.S. joint exercises starting next week.



Criticism has also arisen regarding the lax discipline within the military.



This is reporter Song Geum-han.



[Report]



The time when the bomb was mistakenly dropped was around 10:04 AM.



The Air Force announced the fact of the fighter jet's misfire only about 1 hour and 40 minutes later.



They say they needed to confirm whether unexploded ordnance was left at the scene and to determine where the fired shell that caused the accident came from, which took time; this was 50 minutes after the fire department reported the occurrence of damage and began response efforts.



At that time, various shooting exercises involving both the U.S. Forces Korea and our military were simultaneously taking place at the Pocheon training ground.



It was a pre-training exercise ahead of the South Korea-U.S. joint exercise 'Freedom Shield' starting on Mar. 10.



The South Korea-U.S. joint exercise aims to prepare for the changing capabilities and tactics of the North Korean military and is a large-scale exercise for joint defense.



This time, 16 outdoor maneuver training sessions covering all domains, including land, sea, air, cyber, and space, were planned, but the military has suspended all live-fire training due to the impact of this incident.



With the suspension of all live-fire exercises, including fighter jets, tanks, and personal firearms such as rifles, there are concerns that there will be some disruption to the training.



[Kim Seon-ho/Acting Minister of National Defense: "There were other planned trainings in different locations, but we have given instructions to resume training related to shell firing after conducting safety checks."]



The military has promised to prevent recurrence and hold those responsible accountable, but criticism regarding lax discipline cannot be avoided amid the chaotic atmosphere related to the martial law incident.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.



