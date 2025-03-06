News 9

Live-fire drills suspended

입력 2025.03.06 (23:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Immediately after the incident, the military authorities suspended all live-fire training.

There are concerns that this may disrupt the upcoming South Korea-U.S. joint exercises starting next week.

Criticism has also arisen regarding the lax discipline within the military.

This is reporter Song Geum-han.

[Report]

The time when the bomb was mistakenly dropped was around 10:04 AM.

The Air Force announced the fact of the fighter jet's misfire only about 1 hour and 40 minutes later.

They say they needed to confirm whether unexploded ordnance was left at the scene and to determine where the fired shell that caused the accident came from, which took time; this was 50 minutes after the fire department reported the occurrence of damage and began response efforts.

At that time, various shooting exercises involving both the U.S. Forces Korea and our military were simultaneously taking place at the Pocheon training ground.

It was a pre-training exercise ahead of the South Korea-U.S. joint exercise 'Freedom Shield' starting on Mar. 10.

The South Korea-U.S. joint exercise aims to prepare for the changing capabilities and tactics of the North Korean military and is a large-scale exercise for joint defense.

This time, 16 outdoor maneuver training sessions covering all domains, including land, sea, air, cyber, and space, were planned, but the military has suspended all live-fire training due to the impact of this incident.

With the suspension of all live-fire exercises, including fighter jets, tanks, and personal firearms such as rifles, there are concerns that there will be some disruption to the training.

[Kim Seon-ho/Acting Minister of National Defense: "There were other planned trainings in different locations, but we have given instructions to resume training related to shell firing after conducting safety checks."]

The military has promised to prevent recurrence and hold those responsible accountable, but criticism regarding lax discipline cannot be avoided amid the chaotic atmosphere related to the martial law incident.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Live-fire drills suspended
    • 입력 2025-03-06 23:43:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

Immediately after the incident, the military authorities suspended all live-fire training.

There are concerns that this may disrupt the upcoming South Korea-U.S. joint exercises starting next week.

Criticism has also arisen regarding the lax discipline within the military.

This is reporter Song Geum-han.

[Report]

The time when the bomb was mistakenly dropped was around 10:04 AM.

The Air Force announced the fact of the fighter jet's misfire only about 1 hour and 40 minutes later.

They say they needed to confirm whether unexploded ordnance was left at the scene and to determine where the fired shell that caused the accident came from, which took time; this was 50 minutes after the fire department reported the occurrence of damage and began response efforts.

At that time, various shooting exercises involving both the U.S. Forces Korea and our military were simultaneously taking place at the Pocheon training ground.

It was a pre-training exercise ahead of the South Korea-U.S. joint exercise 'Freedom Shield' starting on Mar. 10.

The South Korea-U.S. joint exercise aims to prepare for the changing capabilities and tactics of the North Korean military and is a large-scale exercise for joint defense.

This time, 16 outdoor maneuver training sessions covering all domains, including land, sea, air, cyber, and space, were planned, but the military has suspended all live-fire training due to the impact of this incident.

With the suspension of all live-fire exercises, including fighter jets, tanks, and personal firearms such as rifles, there are concerns that there will be some disruption to the training.

[Kim Seon-ho/Acting Minister of National Defense: "There were other planned trainings in different locations, but we have given instructions to resume training related to shell firing after conducting safety checks."]

The military has promised to prevent recurrence and hold those responsible accountable, but criticism regarding lax discipline cannot be avoided amid the chaotic atmosphere related to the martial law incident.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.
송금한
송금한 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상
“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…<br>두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?

“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?
[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박

[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박
당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표

당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.