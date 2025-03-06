News 9

[Exclusive] Life insurance as pension

입력 2025.03.06 (23:43)

[Anchor]

What will happen to my remaining family if I am not here...

This is a common anxiety and a reason why many people take out life insurance.

However, recently, the number of life insurance subscribers has sharply decreased.

Looking at the three major life insurance companies, the number of subscribers is decreasing at an average rate of 25% per year.

There is even a metaphor that "life insurance is dying."

This seems closely related to the aging population.

As people live longer, the perception is growing that the money I can use now is just as important as the money my family will receive later.

In response to this change, the government is set to announce guidelines that will allow life insurance payouts to be utilized like pensions.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has obtained this information exclusively.

[Report]

Sixty-year-old Im Ji-hyun purchased a life insurance policy 25 years ago.

The insurance payout is 100 million won, with her children as beneficiaries.

She has paid all the premiums, and only the payout remains, but she has been questioning recently whether having such a large sum locked away is the best choice.

[Im Ji-hyun/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "People are living past 100 these days with the life expectancy longer, so I no longer worry about my children’s future. Young people today are doing well on their own."]

If she cancels the policy for immediate financial relief, she risks losing a portion of the principal amount.

Life insurance has become a sort of 'double-edged sword.'

The government's plan is to liquidate life insurance payouts, or in simpler terms, to convert them into annuities.

This means policyholders can keep their life insurance coverage while receiving a portion of their payout as a pension.

For example, if a subscriber has a life insurance payout of 300 million won, they can leave 200 million won as insurance and receive 100 million won as a monthly annuity.

Applicants must have fully paid their premiums, and the policyholder and the insured must be the same person.

This is to prevent someone from misusing the insurance payout intended for another person.

There are likely to be "no restrictions" on income requirements.

[Kim Heon-soo/Professor of IT Finance Management, Soonchunhyang University: "With longer life expectancies, converting life insurance into an annuity allows people to cover medical expenses, such as long-term care or hospital stays, in old age."]

The government plans to finalize the liquidity guidelines as early as next week.

Details such as the duration and ratio of the annuity will be determined autonomously by each insurance company within the guidelines.

KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

