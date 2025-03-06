News 9

KDB official in loan scandal

[Anchor]

Korea Development Bank is a policy bank that provides loans to companies with policy funds, especially helping the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises.

However, as a result of an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection, it was confirmed that there were cases of soliciting employment for children in exchange for loans and incurring losses of hundreds of millions of won through bad loans via brokers.

All of this was committed by one individual.

This is reporter Lee Hyun-jun.

[Report]

The son of former branch manager A of the Korea Development Bank was employed at a small business in March 2019.

Two months later, A provided a loan of about 6.5 billion won to this company.

The company where A's son worked previously had also received a loan of about 2.1 billion won.

A's daughter also changed jobs five times over about three years, all at companies that A had provided loans to.

The audit revealed that A had loaned 32.2 billion won to seven companies and solicited the hiring of his son and daughter.

Of this, 8.9 billion won was written off as losses due to poor management.

This was not all.

A also provided loans of 28.6 billion won through loan brokers to seven companies that had difficulty obtaining loans from financial institutions.

He instructed the preparation of false documents by inflating the companies' sales figures, and when staff resisted, he pressured them through performance evaluations, according to the audit's findings.

As a result, 15.2 billion won could not be recovered from four companies that became insolvent.

Internal monitoring at the Korea Development Bank was also insufficient.

[Yoo Young/ Director, Board of Audit and Inspection, Industrial & Financial Audit Division: "(A) was pointed out internally six times for violating loan review regulations, but the Korea Development Bank only repeatedly noted cautionary measures that did not remain in personnel records."]

When the audit began, A refused to testify and attempted to collude with the loan broker.

The Board of Audit and Inspection has demanded A's dismissal from the Korea Development Bank and requested an investigation by the prosecution.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

