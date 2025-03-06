Exemption for essential care docs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, the government has decided to pursue a plan that will not punish medical personnel for medical accidents that occur during essential medical procedures unless there is gross negligence.



Patients and civic groups have criticized this as excessive favoritism.



Joo Hyun-ji reports.



[Report]



In 2017, four newborns died from infections at a university hospital, leading to the arrest of three medical staff members.



After more than five years of investigation and trial, the Supreme Court upheld their innocence.



Since this incident, the number of residents applying for pediatrics has significantly decreased.



The government's plan to establish a medical accident safety net includes provisions to reduce the legal burden on medical personnel.



In cases of patient death, if the bereaved family and medical personnel reach an agreement, criminal punishment may be exempted.



A newly established medical accident review committee will determine whether there was gross negligence by medical personnel within 150 days.



If it is determined that there was no gross negligence during essential medical procedures, the investigation agency plans to recommend refraining from prosecution.



[Kang Joon/Director of Medical Reform at the Ministry of Health and Welfare: "We expect that the lengthy investigations into medical accidents, which can take years, will be significantly shortened, allowing for a quicker resolution of disputes for both victims and medical personnel."]



In response to this government policy, patients and civic groups have expressed opposition, claiming it provides excessive favoritism to doctors.



[Lee Eun-young/Director of the Korean Alliance of Patients Organization: "I believe this excessively reduces responsibility for medical accidents and significantly risks worsening the rights of victims."]



The Korean Medical Association, which has been in conflict with the government for over a year, has expressed a welcoming stance this time, arguing that the expertise of the review committee determining gross negligence should be strengthened.



KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!