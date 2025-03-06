Gov't to scrap medical plan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After more than a year of conflict between the government and the medical community, the government is now moving toward scrapping its medical school expansion policy.



The education sector, government, and ruling party have agreed to revert the number of medical school admissions for next year back to the pre-expansion level.



An official announcement is expected tomorrow (3.7), but it remains uncertain how the medical community and students will respond.



Kim Seong-su reports.



[Report]



The voices calling for a return to the pre-expansion number of medical school admissions have started with the deans of medical schools.



As this year's new students joined in refusing classes, even university presidents who had mostly supported the expansion have come together to agree on reverting to the pre-expansion level.



[Yang O-bong/President of Jeonbuk National University/Co-chair of the Council for the Advancement of Medical Schools: "We made this decision to prioritize the return to classes."]



In response to this request from universities, the Ministry of Education positively responded on the premise of the return of medical students, and the Ministry of Health, which had previously shown differing views, ultimately expressed its agreement.



The ruling party also responded positively after an urgent government-party consultation, deeming the proposal reasonable.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "(The proposal) was deemed reasonable. The government and the medical community will actively review it based on the contents of this proposal...."]



The Ministry of Education plans to hold a joint press conference with university presidents and deans of medical schools tomorrow.



At this event, the number of medical school admissions for next year is expected to be officially set at the pre-expansion level of 3,058.



It is also anticipated that educational measures for the 7,500 medical students of the 2024-25 academic year will be announced together.



Although the government has extended an olive branch, the medical community has not shown any significant change in stance.



The Korean Medical Association still believes it is not the right time to discuss the number of admissions for next year, and medical students are also inclined to wait and see for the time being.



[New medical student/Voice altered: "The licensing system and the two-year internship requirement should all be revoked before we can return."]



Some in the government, including the presidential office, argue that this decision is limited to next year's admissions and that any actual reduction in quotas will require separate discussions in the future.



KBS News, Kim Seong-su.



