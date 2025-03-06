News 9

KDB's illegal and unfair practices

입력 2025.03.06 (23:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The inappropriate conducts of the Korea Development Bank have been confirmed in various instances.

Despite losing over 1 trillion won in taxes from the sale of Daewoo Engineering & Construction, its subsidiary received hundreds of billions in performance bonuses, and an employee was caught trying to transfer development profits from a greenbelt project worth over 1 trillion won to a company connected to acquaintances.

Next, Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

In 2021, the Korea Development Bank sold Daewoo Engineering & Construction, which it had acquired for 3.2 trillion won, through its restructuring-focused subsidiary 'KDB Investment' to Jungheung Construction.

The recovery amount was low, resulting in a loss of 1.3 trillion won.

However, the subsidiary claimed it sold it for over 700 billion won more and pocketed a success fee of 75 billion won.

The employees' work conduct was also poor.

From 2019, employees played golf on weekdays 48 times over about four years, but did not provide any documentation to prove the business purpose.

Six executives used official vehicles over 500 times on holidays, processing 27 million won in expenses for fuel and chauffeur services.

In December 2020, the Korea Development Bank participated in a greenbelt development project in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, where team leader B agreed to forgo the right to receive dividends from the development profits in exchange for guaranteed principal and interest on the investment.

Furthermore, he persuaded the Industrial Bank of Korea and the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association, which co-invested, to also give up their dividend rights.

The rights they relinquished were taken over by two companies owned by local developer C, who is on friendly terms with B.

Thanks to B, C's companies were able to secure 89% of the development profits, amounting to 197 billion won, as pointed out by the Board of Audit and Inspection.

The Board of Audit and Inspection identified 20 cases of illegal and unfair practices by the Korea Development Bank and referred two individuals, including former branch manager A and team leader B, for investigation.

The Korea Development Bank stated, "We humbly accept the audit results" and "We will take action on the identified issues within the specified period and fulfill our responsibilities to prevent similar cases from occurring."

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KDB's illegal and unfair practices
    • 입력 2025-03-06 23:43:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

The inappropriate conducts of the Korea Development Bank have been confirmed in various instances.

Despite losing over 1 trillion won in taxes from the sale of Daewoo Engineering & Construction, its subsidiary received hundreds of billions in performance bonuses, and an employee was caught trying to transfer development profits from a greenbelt project worth over 1 trillion won to a company connected to acquaintances.

Next, Hyun Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

In 2021, the Korea Development Bank sold Daewoo Engineering & Construction, which it had acquired for 3.2 trillion won, through its restructuring-focused subsidiary 'KDB Investment' to Jungheung Construction.

The recovery amount was low, resulting in a loss of 1.3 trillion won.

However, the subsidiary claimed it sold it for over 700 billion won more and pocketed a success fee of 75 billion won.

The employees' work conduct was also poor.

From 2019, employees played golf on weekdays 48 times over about four years, but did not provide any documentation to prove the business purpose.

Six executives used official vehicles over 500 times on holidays, processing 27 million won in expenses for fuel and chauffeur services.

In December 2020, the Korea Development Bank participated in a greenbelt development project in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, where team leader B agreed to forgo the right to receive dividends from the development profits in exchange for guaranteed principal and interest on the investment.

Furthermore, he persuaded the Industrial Bank of Korea and the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association, which co-invested, to also give up their dividend rights.

The rights they relinquished were taken over by two companies owned by local developer C, who is on friendly terms with B.

Thanks to B, C's companies were able to secure 89% of the development profits, amounting to 197 billion won, as pointed out by the Board of Audit and Inspection.

The Board of Audit and Inspection identified 20 cases of illegal and unfair practices by the Korea Development Bank and referred two individuals, including former branch manager A and team leader B, for investigation.

The Korea Development Bank stated, "We humbly accept the audit results" and "We will take action on the identified issues within the specified period and fulfill our responsibilities to prevent similar cases from occurring."

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상
“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…<br>두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?

“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?
[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박

[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박
당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표

당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.