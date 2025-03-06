KDB's illegal and unfair practices

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The inappropriate conducts of the Korea Development Bank have been confirmed in various instances.



Despite losing over 1 trillion won in taxes from the sale of Daewoo Engineering & Construction, its subsidiary received hundreds of billions in performance bonuses, and an employee was caught trying to transfer development profits from a greenbelt project worth over 1 trillion won to a company connected to acquaintances.



Next, Hyun Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



In 2021, the Korea Development Bank sold Daewoo Engineering & Construction, which it had acquired for 3.2 trillion won, through its restructuring-focused subsidiary 'KDB Investment' to Jungheung Construction.



The recovery amount was low, resulting in a loss of 1.3 trillion won.



However, the subsidiary claimed it sold it for over 700 billion won more and pocketed a success fee of 75 billion won.



The employees' work conduct was also poor.



From 2019, employees played golf on weekdays 48 times over about four years, but did not provide any documentation to prove the business purpose.



Six executives used official vehicles over 500 times on holidays, processing 27 million won in expenses for fuel and chauffeur services.



In December 2020, the Korea Development Bank participated in a greenbelt development project in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, where team leader B agreed to forgo the right to receive dividends from the development profits in exchange for guaranteed principal and interest on the investment.



Furthermore, he persuaded the Industrial Bank of Korea and the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association, which co-invested, to also give up their dividend rights.



The rights they relinquished were taken over by two companies owned by local developer C, who is on friendly terms with B.



Thanks to B, C's companies were able to secure 89% of the development profits, amounting to 197 billion won, as pointed out by the Board of Audit and Inspection.



The Board of Audit and Inspection identified 20 cases of illegal and unfair practices by the Korea Development Bank and referred two individuals, including former branch manager A and team leader B, for investigation.



The Korea Development Bank stated, "We humbly accept the audit results" and "We will take action on the identified issues within the specified period and fulfill our responsibilities to prevent similar cases from occurring."



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



