News 9

PM's impeachment ruling imminent

입력 2025.03.06 (23:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The ruling on the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, which was antipated to take place this week, is now expected to occur as early as next week.

In addition, considering the timing of the ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, various scenarios and estimates are emerging.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the details.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court concluded the arguments for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial on Feb. 19, but has not set a date for the ruling.

Typically, the Constitutional Court informs the public of the ruling date 2 to 3 days in advance, but there has been no mention of the schedule yet.

Therefore, the ruling is expected to take place as early as next week or sometime thereafter.

The Constitutional Court requested prosecution records containing statements from cabinet members related to the emergency martial law for the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han, but it is reported that the prosecution responded that it is difficult to submit them as the matter is under investigation.

As a result, the Constitutional Court is said to be considering whether to conclude the case based on the materials and testimonies it has secured so far or to attempt to gather additional evidence.

With the impeachment trial of President Yoon already concluded and overlapping with that of Prime Minister Han, there are mixed predictions in the legal community about which ruling will come first.

Some speculate that the Constitutional Court will aim to conclude the Prime Minister Han case as quickly as possible to fill the governance vacuum.

On the other hand, since the Constitutional Court has stated from the beginning that it will prioritize the President Yoon case, there are also predictions that the ruling for Prime Minister Han will be delayed.

However, given that both cases have significant implications and that the issues in Prime Minister Han's case are closely related to the impeachment trial of President Yoon, there are also forecasts that rulings for both cases may be issued around the same time or even on the same day.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PM's impeachment ruling imminent
    • 입력 2025-03-06 23:52:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The ruling on the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, which was antipated to take place this week, is now expected to occur as early as next week.

In addition, considering the timing of the ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, various scenarios and estimates are emerging.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the details.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court concluded the arguments for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial on Feb. 19, but has not set a date for the ruling.

Typically, the Constitutional Court informs the public of the ruling date 2 to 3 days in advance, but there has been no mention of the schedule yet.

Therefore, the ruling is expected to take place as early as next week or sometime thereafter.

The Constitutional Court requested prosecution records containing statements from cabinet members related to the emergency martial law for the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han, but it is reported that the prosecution responded that it is difficult to submit them as the matter is under investigation.

As a result, the Constitutional Court is said to be considering whether to conclude the case based on the materials and testimonies it has secured so far or to attempt to gather additional evidence.

With the impeachment trial of President Yoon already concluded and overlapping with that of Prime Minister Han, there are mixed predictions in the legal community about which ruling will come first.

Some speculate that the Constitutional Court will aim to conclude the Prime Minister Han case as quickly as possible to fill the governance vacuum.

On the other hand, since the Constitutional Court has stated from the beginning that it will prioritize the President Yoon case, there are also predictions that the ruling for Prime Minister Han will be delayed.

However, given that both cases have significant implications and that the issues in Prime Minister Han's case are closely related to the impeachment trial of President Yoon, there are also forecasts that rulings for both cases may be issued around the same time or even on the same day.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상
“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…<br>두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?

“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?
[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박

[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박
당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표

당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.