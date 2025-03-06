PM's impeachment ruling imminent

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling on the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, which was antipated to take place this week, is now expected to occur as early as next week.



In addition, considering the timing of the ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, various scenarios and estimates are emerging.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the details.



[Report]



The Constitutional Court concluded the arguments for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial on Feb. 19, but has not set a date for the ruling.



Typically, the Constitutional Court informs the public of the ruling date 2 to 3 days in advance, but there has been no mention of the schedule yet.



Therefore, the ruling is expected to take place as early as next week or sometime thereafter.



The Constitutional Court requested prosecution records containing statements from cabinet members related to the emergency martial law for the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han, but it is reported that the prosecution responded that it is difficult to submit them as the matter is under investigation.



As a result, the Constitutional Court is said to be considering whether to conclude the case based on the materials and testimonies it has secured so far or to attempt to gather additional evidence.



With the impeachment trial of President Yoon already concluded and overlapping with that of Prime Minister Han, there are mixed predictions in the legal community about which ruling will come first.



Some speculate that the Constitutional Court will aim to conclude the Prime Minister Han case as quickly as possible to fill the governance vacuum.



On the other hand, since the Constitutional Court has stated from the beginning that it will prioritize the President Yoon case, there are also predictions that the ruling for Prime Minister Han will be delayed.



However, given that both cases have significant implications and that the issues in Prime Minister Han's case are closely related to the impeachment trial of President Yoon, there are also forecasts that rulings for both cases may be issued around the same time or even on the same day.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!