Kwak's phone call disclosed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A phone conversation between former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, a key witness in the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, and an acquaintance has been revealed.



This conversation took place the day before he made allegations that the president instructed to remove lawmakers.



It contains remarks about being told he would be charged with treason and that he must make a conscience declaration to survive.



The conflict between the ruling and opposition parties has reignited.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



Two days after the lifting of martial law, former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun appeared on a Democratic Party lawmaker's YouTube channel.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Army Special Warfare Commander/Dec. 6, 2024: "(Former Minister Kim Yong-hyun) instructed the extraction of people, personnel inside the National Assembly and take them outside...."]



[Kim Byung-joo/Democratic Party lawmaker: "Lawmakers?"]



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Army Special Warfare Commander: "Yes."]



There are allegations from the ruling party that he was led to refer to 'personnel' as 'lawmakers' and that his testimony was coerced.



However, prior to this statement, former Commander Kwak told an acquaintance that someone was telling him to make a conscience declaration.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander: "I have a lot to say. Someone is telling me to make a conscience declaration, but how can I do that? If I want to survive, they are telling me to make a conscience declaration."]



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander: "Anyway, they all know the circumstances, but they still say they will charge me with treason."]



He expressed concern about not having anything and worrying about legal fees and his family's livelihood.



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander: "I asked my high school classmates and juniors to help me with a lawyer."]



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander: "Honestly, I have nothing."]



[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander: "I am also worried about how to take care of my son and daughter."]



The People Power Party launched a fierce attack, stating that the Democratic Party's coercion and intimidation of former Commander Kwak has been proven true.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "If the Constitutional Court makes a wrong ruling based on contaminated testimonies, the public will never accept it."]



Lawmaker Park Beom-kye, who was named as the person involved in the coercion, refuted that he first saw former Commander Kwak in the National Assembly on the 10th.



[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party lawmaker: "I think it is a fabrication to influence the impeachment trial, even by 0.1 grams, to avoid dismissal."]



Regarding the phone conversation, former Commander Kwak clarified that the demand for a conscience declaration came not from the opposition party but from high school classmates, and the Democratic Party demanded an apology from the People Power Party for what they called a baseless claim.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!