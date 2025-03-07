Hidden costs of academy fees

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In our ongoing series exploring solutions to the low birth rate, today (3.6) we will examine "academy fees."



According to government statistics, the current fees for private academies seem stable.



But do parents feel the same way?



Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has investigated the hidden costs of the fees that the government is overlooking.



[Report]



Kim has two elementary school children.



This year, as the new school term approaches, academy fees have risen again.



[Kim OO/Elementary School Parent/Voice Altered: "Every year, it seems like every academy raises their fees as if they are competing with each other..."]



This is a notice regarding English academy fees.



The tuition has increased by 50,000 won, and the online learning fee has also gone up by 10,000 won, with more academies now charging for shuttle services that were previously free.



[Kim OO/Elementary School Parent/Voice Altered: "These were things that were provided as a perk... If you add up the shuttle fees from each academy, it amounts to a small tuition fee for a month."]



Last month, Kim's tuition fees increased by about 10%, but the same month, the statistics office reported that elementary school tuition fees rose by only 2.4%.



This is because only the basic tuition fees are included in the statistics.



Shuttle bus fees, textbook costs, and online learning fees are considered optional expenses and are therefore excluded, but in reality, they are almost essential.



[Academy Official/Voice Altered: "(If you don't do the online assignments, it's not acceptable, right?) It's an assignment related to what was covered in class. Almost everyone does it."]



As of 2023, the government reported that the average private education expense per person is 430,000 won.



A 2024 survey by a civic group found it to be 980,000 won.



Even considering the differences in timing and methodology of the surveys, the gap is too large.



This discrepancy directly relates to policy loopholes.



When the education office set a cap only on tuition fees, academies raised textbook and transportation fees to circumvent it.



[YouTube Channel 'Hot Issue Ji': "A private tutor for 'Jegichagi' is coming, so I'm waiting for him."]



A video that cleverly satirizes excessive private education for young children has become a hot topic.



It reflects that this is no longer just a problem for a few.



[Lee OO/Kindergarten Parent: "(For English kindergarten alone) it seems to cost about 2 million won a month... Since both parents work, we have math, art, and piano classes for all five days of the week."]



However, there has never been an official statistic on private education expenses for young children.



[Baek Byeong-hwan/Policy Team Leader, No Worry Edu: "To accurately identify when these (private education) arise, a national-level survey with a large sample size is absolutely necessary."]



Without proper data on the situation, how can academy fees be controlled? This question is being raised in the field.



KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.



