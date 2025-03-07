News 9

Taxi crash kills five in 70s

[Anchor]

A taxi running down a slope in Ulsan failed to turn at a right angle and crashed head-on into a retaining wall.

The driver and four passengers died, and one person was seriously injured.

All of them were in their 70s.

Reporter Jo Hee-soo has the details.

[Report]

A taxi is stopped with its door open.

The front windshield is severely shattered, and the airbags in the driver and passenger seats have deployed.

Broken vehicle debris is scattered around the taxi.

Today (Mar. 6) around 1 PM, a taxi running down a slope crashed into a retaining wall by the roadside.

The taxi, which collided directly with the wall of a house, suffered damage to its windows, side doors, and front bumper.

The sound of the crash was so loud that it could be heard from nearby.

[Nearby lodging business employee/voice altered: "There was a 'bang' sound. (It sounded like) hitting a stone wall."]

In this accident, the taxi driver and four passengers died, while one passenger was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Both the taxi driver and passengers were in their 70s.

The location of the accident is a section where the road sharply turns to the right while going downhill, and it appears that the taxi failed to turn and crashed into the stone wall.

There were no tire marks on the road that would indicate sudden braking.

The accident site is reported to be a place where vehicle traffic is usually low.

[Police official: "The black box has some parts erased due to the impact of the accident, so we have requested a forensic examination."]

The police are investigating the exact cause of the accident by analyzing vehicle operation records, considering that light rain was falling at the time of the accident.

This is KBS News, Jo Hee-soo.

[Anchor]

A taxi running down a slope in Ulsan failed to turn at a right angle and crashed head-on into a retaining wall.

The driver and four passengers died, and one person was seriously injured.

All of them were in their 70s.

Reporter Jo Hee-soo has the details.

[Report]

A taxi is stopped with its door open.

The front windshield is severely shattered, and the airbags in the driver and passenger seats have deployed.

Broken vehicle debris is scattered around the taxi.

Today (Mar. 6) around 1 PM, a taxi running down a slope crashed into a retaining wall by the roadside.

The taxi, which collided directly with the wall of a house, suffered damage to its windows, side doors, and front bumper.

The sound of the crash was so loud that it could be heard from nearby.

[Nearby lodging business employee/voice altered: "There was a 'bang' sound. (It sounded like) hitting a stone wall."]

In this accident, the taxi driver and four passengers died, while one passenger was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Both the taxi driver and passengers were in their 70s.

The location of the accident is a section where the road sharply turns to the right while going downhill, and it appears that the taxi failed to turn and crashed into the stone wall.

There were no tire marks on the road that would indicate sudden braking.

The accident site is reported to be a place where vehicle traffic is usually low.

[Police official: "The black box has some parts erased due to the impact of the accident, so we have requested a forensic examination."]

The police are investigating the exact cause of the accident by analyzing vehicle operation records, considering that light rain was falling at the time of the accident.

This is KBS News, Jo Hee-soo.
