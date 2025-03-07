Faking KBS News to defraud elderly

동영상 고정 취소

Various scams targeting the elderly, lured by high returns, seem to have no end.



This time, a trick has been uncovered where broadcast news footage is forged using AI for promotional misuse.



Reporter Park Chan will report on how to prevent such damages.



[Report]



This is a segment from a KBS news report two months ago that dealt with elderly poverty.



[KBS News9/Jan. 3: "Elderly people were lined up in front of the welfare center's restaurant."]



Here, the original footage was preserved while only the organization name was changed using an AI voice.



[Forged video: "In front of the Korean Senior Citizens Support Association's restaurant, elderly people were lined up."]



The Korean Senior Citizens Support Association, it sounds plausible, but it is a ghost organization.



However, it is being promoted repeatedly.



[Forged video: "The Korean Senior Citizens Support Association provides various benefits such as living expenses, cultural activity expenses, medical expenses, and employment preferences to its members."]



MBC News was also manipulated.



They disguised a health exercise video as an event they supported.



Complimentary comments were also posted, but they were all fabricated as well.



The ultimate goal was to lure people to their website and collect deposits under the guise of high returns.



So far, no damages have been reported, and KBS has blocked the relevant video.



[Initial informant/voice altered: "My mother had a lump sum after retiring, and while looking for something, she came across that post. I was curious if it was real..."]



It is important to know how to prevent damage; if it is a promotion for welfare policies, you must check whether it is from the government 's welfare portal.



[Kim Soo-jin/Head of the Illegal Financial Response Team, Financial Supervisory Service: "It is important to first check the government's welfare services on the national portal 'Bokjiro.'"]



It is also good to remember that public institution website addresses end with 'or.kr' or 'go.kr.'



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



