Incheon offers 1,000-won housing

One of the reasons people are hesitant about marriage and childbirth is the high cost of housing.



Incheon City has prepared '1,000-won houses' for newlyweds and families with newborns, with a daily rent of just one thousand won.



On the first day of registration, a large number of applicants flocked to apply.



Park Jae-woo reports.



[Report]



This is a newly built five-story apartment in downtown Incheon, featuring a 22-pyeong structure with two rooms, a living room, and a shower room, which is the '1,000-won house' purchased by Incheon City.



The couple, Park Sang-won and Kim Eun-ji, who currently live in a 30-year-old worn-out rental house, looked around the new home and hoped that their 'dream of home ownership' would come true sooner.



[Kim Eun-ji & Park Sang-won / Couple applying for 1,000-won house: "If we move into the '1,000-won house', we think we will be able to save much more money, as housing prices are really high these days. The basic price is 300 million won."]



The rent for the '1,000-won house' is 30,000 won per month, which is about one thousand won a day.



The deposit is mostly around ten million won.



Incheon City has purchased 500 houses for this purpose.



To verify eligibility, they plan to recruit 1,000 prospective residents, and on the first day of recruitment, a large number of applicants showed up.



Residents can stay for up to six years through a two-year renewal contract, and if they have minor children, they can rent for up to 14 years.



However, the desired area may be adjusted according to the regional distribution of available units scattered across various areas of Incheon.



[Lee Sang-mook & Si-ta / Couple applying for 1,000-won house: "(I hope the 1,000-won house) is close to public transportation or has many amenities."]



The list of applicants who meet the priority requirement for newborns under 24 months will be announced on June 5.



Move-in could be as early as the end of June.



Incheon City is also planning to announce an additional 500 units of 'jeonse rental' that only require a 20% deposit soon.



This is KBS News, Park Jae-woo reporting.



