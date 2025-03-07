News 9

Detention warrant for PSS officials

[Anchor]

Police have applied for detention warrants several times for Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service, and Lee Kwang-woo, the chief of the PSS security headquarters, who are under investigation for obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The prosecution has repeatedly rejected these applications, but the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office's warrant review committee, composed of external personnel, suggested that a detention warrant should be requested.

Reporter Yoon Bom-i has the details.

[Report]

So far, the police's special investigation team on emergency martial law has applied for detention warrants three times for Kim Seong-hoon and twice for Lee Kwang-woo.

They are considered key figures in obstructing the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, and there are indications of evidence destruction, leading to the judgment that detention is unavoidable.

However, the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office rejected all applications, citing that "there is room for dispute regarding the criminal facts and it is difficult to conclude that there is a risk of evidence destruction."

Ultimately, the police requested the warrant review committee, composed of external personnel, to deliberate on this issue, and today (Mar. 6), the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office's warrant review committee stated that "it is appropriate to request a warrant."

Of the nine members who participated in the vote, excluding the chairperson who did not participate, six members supported the police's position.

This is the second time that a warrant has been deemed appropriate among the 16 cases reviewed since the establishment of the warrant review committee in 2021.

The police stated that they have "recognized the legitimacy of the warrant application."

The police plan to reapply for detention warrants for the two individuals soon.

The Western District Prosecutors' Office stated that they respect the review results and will proceed with follow-up procedures if the police apply for the warrants.

Although the results of the warrant review committee are not binding, the Ministry of Justice regulations stipulate that the results should be respected.

This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-i.

