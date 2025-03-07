U.S. suspends tariffs on auto

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A day after the United States began imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, it announced a suspension of tariffs on automobiles.



This is a measure to protect American car companies with factories in those two countries.



Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.



[Report]



The White House announced that it would suspend the 25% tariff on automobiles from Canada and Mexico for one month.



This decision came after President Trump held a conference call with executives from American car companies like GM and Ford.



[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "The President is giving them an exemption for one month so they are not at an economic disadvantage."]



American cars are assembled after parts are made in factories in Canada and Mexico, crossing the border multiple times.



Economic analysts have projected that if tariffs are applied each time, the price of a single car could increase by up to $12,000.



This would reduce the price competitiveness of American car companies and also put pressure on Trump, who has been vocal about controlling inflation.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Yesterday: "We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country."]



The White House stated that if it is the right thing for the American people, tariffs could be exempted on other items as well.



Trump is scheduled to meet with American tech companies like Intel and Qualcomm next week.



There are concerns that American companies may face the backlash of the tariff bomb.



Despite exempting some tariffs to protect domestic industries, President Trump revealed that he had a positive phone call with the Canadian Prime Minister, showcasing another aspect of his negotiation style.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!