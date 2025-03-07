News 9

U.S. suspends tariffs on auto

입력 2025.03.07 (00:41)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A day after the United States began imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, it announced a suspension of tariffs on automobiles.

This is a measure to protect American car companies with factories in those two countries.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

The White House announced that it would suspend the 25% tariff on automobiles from Canada and Mexico for one month.

This decision came after President Trump held a conference call with executives from American car companies like GM and Ford.

[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "The President is giving them an exemption for one month so they are not at an economic disadvantage."]

American cars are assembled after parts are made in factories in Canada and Mexico, crossing the border multiple times.

Economic analysts have projected that if tariffs are applied each time, the price of a single car could increase by up to $12,000.

This would reduce the price competitiveness of American car companies and also put pressure on Trump, who has been vocal about controlling inflation.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Yesterday: "We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country."]

The White House stated that if it is the right thing for the American people, tariffs could be exempted on other items as well.

Trump is scheduled to meet with American tech companies like Intel and Qualcomm next week.

There are concerns that American companies may face the backlash of the tariff bomb.

Despite exempting some tariffs to protect domestic industries, President Trump revealed that he had a positive phone call with the Canadian Prime Minister, showcasing another aspect of his negotiation style.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. suspends tariffs on auto
    • 입력 2025-03-07 00:41:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

A day after the United States began imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, it announced a suspension of tariffs on automobiles.

This is a measure to protect American car companies with factories in those two countries.

Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

The White House announced that it would suspend the 25% tariff on automobiles from Canada and Mexico for one month.

This decision came after President Trump held a conference call with executives from American car companies like GM and Ford.

[Karoline Leavitt/White House Spokesperson: "The President is giving them an exemption for one month so they are not at an economic disadvantage."]

American cars are assembled after parts are made in factories in Canada and Mexico, crossing the border multiple times.

Economic analysts have projected that if tariffs are applied each time, the price of a single car could increase by up to $12,000.

This would reduce the price competitiveness of American car companies and also put pressure on Trump, who has been vocal about controlling inflation.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Yesterday: "We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country."]

The White House stated that if it is the right thing for the American people, tariffs could be exempted on other items as well.

Trump is scheduled to meet with American tech companies like Intel and Qualcomm next week.

There are concerns that American companies may face the backlash of the tariff bomb.

Despite exempting some tariffs to protect domestic industries, President Trump revealed that he had a positive phone call with the Canadian Prime Minister, showcasing another aspect of his negotiation style.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상

합동 훈련 군 전투기 민가에 오폭…15명 중경상
“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…<br>두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?

“좌표 입력 실수”라는데…두 대 동시 오폭, 왜?
[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박

[단독] 명태균 “오세훈이 전화해 대납 얘기” 진술…오세훈 측 “사실무근” 반박
당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표

당정, 내년 의대 ‘3,058명 회귀’ 가닥…오늘 공식 발표
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.