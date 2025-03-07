Welfare system limitations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Since the tragic case of the three women from Songpa, who took their own lives due to financial difficulties 11 years ago, a 'welfare blind spot discovery system' had been implemented.



This system utilizes big data on 47 crisis indicators, such as unpaid electricity, gas, and water bills, to have dedicated public officials from local governments verify the households in question.



In the recent nine months, 950,000 citizens have been identified by this system.



However, among them, only 3.5% are basic livelihood recipients receiving benefits such as living allowances.



Recently, the family of the late Moon Ha-eun, who tragically died in a fire while home alone in an apartment in Incheon, was classified as a household in crisis five times last year but received no support.



Why is that the case? Reporter Hong Seong-hee has investigated.



[Report]



The family of the late Moon Ha-eun faced a crisis in January of last year.



Ha-eun's father began receiving dialysis treatment, and two months later, he lost his job.



With unpaid rent, gas, and water bills piling up, they were included in the welfare blind spot detection system.



They received a phone call from a dedicated public official, but they did not receive any living allowance from the government.



This was because Ha-eun's mother had some income from working in a restaurant.



[Incheon Seo-gu Office Official/Voice altered: "The income criteria for eligibility is not very high. If you have the ability to work and earn above the minimum wage..."]



In fact, to receive living allowances, a household's income must not exceed 32% of the median income.



For a three-person household, the income threshold last year was 1.5 million won.



Even without any income, owning assets like a car can disqualify applicants.



[Lee Won-jin/Researcher at the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs: "Even if there is no money coming into my bank account every month, just having a house can make it seem like there is income, which can lead to reduced benefits or ineligibility."]



Due to a shortage of dedicated public officials, many cases are only addressed through phone or mail notifications.



According to KBS's investigation, in Seo-gu, Incheon, where Ha-eun lived, a single welfare official was responsible for 234 households flagged by the system last year.



[Seok Jae-eun/Professor of Social Welfare at Hallym University: "There may have been difficulties in providing tailored guidance and follow-up support for those who did not qualify for benefits but still needed welfare assistance."]



At just 12 years old, Ha-eun, who suffered a tragic fate while home alone, received no welfare benefits but donated her organs before passing away.



This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.



