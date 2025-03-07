News 9

Human rights committee canceled

[Anchor]

The National Human Rights Commission's Standing Committee, which decides on institutional improvements regarding human rights violations, has recently been experiencing repeated disruptions.

Today (Mar. 6), the meeting was also canceled, and the agenda for the establishment of the 'Byun Hee-su Foundation' to support sexual minorities has not reached a conclusion for ten months.

Choi Hye-rim reports.

[Report]

The 6th Standing Committee meeting of the National Human Rights Commission was held today.

The agenda for the establishment of the Byun Hee-su Foundation to support sexual minorities was supposed to be reintroduced, but the meeting itself was canceled.

[Ahn Chang-ho/National Human Rights Commission Chair: "(Why was today's meeting disrupted?) ..."]

After a heated debate among the standing committee members, Commissioner Kim Yong-won left, resulting in a lack of quorum and the meeting being abruptly finished.

[Nam Gyu-seon/National Human Rights Commission's Standing Committee Member: "(Commissioner Kim Yong-won) is demanding disciplinary action against staff and the installation of a real-name system for the Human Rights Commission's bulletin board and intranet bulletin board, or the abolition of both."]

[Kim Yong-won/National Human Rights Commission's Standing Committee Member: "What is disruption? The responsibility lies with these leftists and extreme leftists."]

Most of the agenda items that were supposed to be discussed in this standing committee meeting have been postponed from previous meetings.

In particular, the agenda for the 'Byun Hee-su Foundation establishment approval' has been adrift for ten months without a conclusion.

The Standing Committee is an organization that deliberates on investigations into human rights violations or discriminatory acts and decides on recommendations for institutional improvements.

Over the past two years, the Standing Committee has met 67 times, of which 19 meetings were canceled due to the absence or departure of standing committee members.

Since the appointment of Chair Ahn Chang-ho in September last year, there were no meetings for three months.

The 5th Standing Committee meeting held last week also ended without a resolution due to Commissioner Kim Yong-won's mid-meeting departure.

The Preparatory Committee for the Byun Hee-su Foundation stated that the postponement of the resolution is a "clear dereliction of duty" and announced that they would fight for it in court until the end.

KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

