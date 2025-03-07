[Exclusive] Myung Tae-kyun and Seoul mayor

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Myung Tae-kyun testified to prosecutors that Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon personally mentioned covering the cost of a public opinion survey ahead of the by-election.



Mayor Oh's side stated that this is completely unfounded and that it would be strange if there is no related recording or evidence.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



The dedicated investigation team from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office has been investigating Myung at the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office for two consecutive weeks.



The prosecution is focusing on records of communication between Myung and Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who was a candidate during the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election.



According to KBS's investigation, Myung reportedly stated to the prosecution that Oh called him at that time and said, "Chairman Kim Han-jung will cover the costs, so please conduct the public opinion survey."



This is a statement that Mayor Oh directly mentioned the payment of public opinion survey costs, and the prosecution is currently investigating allegations that businessman Kim Han-jung, known as a supporter of Mayor Oh, paid 33 million won to Myung's side for an undisclosed public opinion survey.



Mayor Oh claims they met "twice," while Myung claims they met "seven times," leading to conflicting statements. Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun has reportedly testified to the prosecution that Myung's claims are correct.



Last week, the prosecution conducted a confrontation between former lawmaker Kim and Myung, where former lawmaker Kim stated that he was the one who introduced Myung to Mayor Oh and that the three of them met several times afterward.



The prosecution has also secured supporting statements from officials of the Future Korea Research Institute, a public opinion survey company effectively operated by Myung.



They also stated that Myung and Mayor Oh met several times and that they directly saw or heard the two talking on the phone.



To verify the credibility of Myung's statements, the prosecution conducted a search of Kim Han-jung's home and office on Feb. 26 and summoned Kim the next day for questioning regarding the related content.



Meanwhile, regarding these claims, Mayor Oh's side stated, "These are merely one-sided statements from the suspects and are not true at all."



Mayor Oh's side also stated, "I heard that Myung records everything, so it would be strange if there are no related recordings."



KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



