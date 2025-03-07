News 9

Stadium grass controversy

[Anchor]

The grass problem at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, which has turned into a rice paddy once again, is consuming all the issues of the K League at the start of the season.

The Seoul Facilities Corporation, which manages the stadium, has suggested using Hyochang Stadium as an alternative venue, offering an inappropriate solution that has sparked further controversy.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

The grass at the Seoul World Cup Stadium became a mess just after the opening of two matches.

There are increasing calls for the installation of ground heating to facilitate the introduction of the spring-fall system.

However, the Seoul Facilities Corporation is negative about the installation of heating, citing difficulties in securing the budget.

[Han Kook-young/Director of Seoul Facilities Corporation: "Installing heating costs an enormous amount of money. We're talking about around 15 billion won, and I think it will be difficult to gain the consent of citizens and the city council for spending so much money for just one or two games."]

The corporation has also suggested the option of playing matches at Hyochang Stadium, which has artificial turf, only during extreme cold or heat, but the response has been cold.

[Han Kook-young/Director of Seoul Facilities Corporation: "There is artificial turf that provides effects similar to natural grass. We plan to propose a plan to the city council to change Hyochang Stadium so that it can be used as an alternative venue during very cold or very hot times."]

However, contrary to the corporation's claims, the condition of Hyochang Stadium is poor.

The uneven ground condition has revealed that it is not suitable for professional matches.

This is Hyochang Stadium, known as the holy land of amateur football.

While it holds the history of Korean football, it seems clear that there are limitations to using it as an alternative venue for the capital's club.

The Seoul Facilities Corporation, which clarified that the ongoing grass issues are not due to the impact of the Jamboree, announced that they will begin grass replacement work next week to ensure the stadium is in optimal condition by the end of this month for the match against Daegu.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

