NEC faces hiring scandal probe

입력 2025.03.07 (01:05)

[Anchor]

Today (3.6), during the confirmation hearing for Kim Dae-woong, the candidate for the National Election Commission, there was a barrage of criticism from both the ruling and opposition parties regarding the preferential hiring practices of the commission.

It was revealed that there were cases of promotions after preferential hiring, but it is said that there is no way to dismiss them.

Candidate Kim Dae-woong emphasized, "There must be clear rewards and punishments."

Reporter Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

The confirmation hearing for Kim Dae-woong, a six-year term commissioner nominated by the Chief Justice, was held today.

Once again, the hiring corruption of the National Election Commission was brought to the forefront.

[Kim Jong-yang/Public Administration and Security Committee Member/People Power Party: "A comprehensive set of corruption and incompetence, a family company, Pandora's box, a pandemonium, and even a criminal mafia family..."]

[Mo Gyeong-jong/Public Administration and Security Committee Member/Democratic Party: "This hiring issue is even leading to concerns of election fraud. Public trust in the institution has completely collapsed."]

[Kim Dae-woong/National Election Commission candidate: "I believe that hiring corruption should never happen."]

It was revealed that there were promotions after preferential hiring.

[Cho Eun-hee/Public Administration and Security Committee Member/People Power Party: "On Oct. 7 last year, they were promoted to level 7. (Disciplinary actions) were ignored and postponed, but promotions were carried out smoothly."]

Although they were excluded from their duties, they are still working.

[Cho Eun-hee/Public Administration and Security Committee Member/People Power Party: "Will you make the daughter submit her resignation?"]

[Song Bong-seop/Former Deputy Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "That's not a decision for me to make..."]

The National Election Commission responded that they do not have the legal authority to cancel the appointment.

[Kim Sung-hoi/Public Administration and Security Committee Member/Democratic Party: "So, you can just reinstate them, right?"]

[Kim Yong-bin/Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "With a sense of responsibility to resolve the issue for the organization..."]

There was a clash between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the attendance of Chairman Rho Tae-ak of the National Election Commission.

[Shin Jeong-hoon/Public Administration and Security Committee Chairman/Democratic Party: "There has never been a precedent for summoning the chairman for a standing committee inquiry."]

[Cho Eun-hee/Public Administration and Security Committee Member/People Power Party: "That's why you are being accused of shielding them."]

[Shin Jeong-hoon/Public Administration and Security Committee Chairman/Democratic Party: "What do you mean shielding! Stop it!"]

The verbal sparring continued outside as well.

[Lee Man-hee/Public Administration and Security Committee Chairman Member/People Power Party: "The public is highly concerned about the hiring corruption, which has recently become a hot topic!"]

[Lee Goang-hee/Public Administration and Security Committee Chairman Member/Democratic Party: "I said we would investigate! But you act like nothing is being done!"]

Candidate Kim Dae-woong stated that there needs to be clear accountability for those involved in hiring corruption, along with external monitoring and oversight of the National Election Commission.

KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

공지·정정

