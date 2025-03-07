News 9

Outstanding baseball rookies

입력 2025.03.07 (01:08)

[Anchor]

This season in professional baseball, outstanding rookie pitchers such as Bae Chan-seung, Jeong Woo-joo, and Kim Young-woo are expected to lead the future of Korean baseball.

They are equipped with unique personalities that are set to drive a velocity revolution.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

The powerful pitching of left-handed rookie pitcher Bae Chan-seung has captivated Samsung Lions fans.

After striking out twice with a fastball reaching a top speed of 152km/h in a practice game, he surprised the broadcast team with a strikeout looking that left the batter unable to move.

[Commentary: "Oh! Look at the power of the fastball. How can you not be amazed that such a young pitcher is throwing like this?"]

[Bae Chan-seung/Samsung Lions: "I think my strength lies in my confidence, and my ability to mix the fastball and slider to get batters out is my advantage."]

The power of his pitch has even captivated national team catcher Kang Min-ho.

[Kang Min-ho/Samsung Lions: "You're so spirited~~~!!!"]

Manager Park Jin-man can't help but smile.

[Park Jin-man/Samsung Manager: "Chan-seung... just hearing the name Bae Chan-seung makes me smile. He’s a left-handed pitcher with the ability to put pressure on the opponent with his strong velocity."]

Hanwha Eagles' Jeong Woo-joo and LG Twins' Kim Young-woo also left a strong impression with fastballs exceeding 154\ km/h.

Their determination reflects the boldness typical of rookies.

[Bae Chan-seung/Samsung Lions: "Senior Kim Do-young."]

[Kim Young-woo/LG Twins: "Senior Kim Do-young."]

However, when asked about how to face Kim Do-young, each showed their unique personalities.

[Kim Young-woo/LG Twins: "I think I will focus on fastballs. I will confidently play aggressively like a rookie!"]

[Bae Chan-seung/Samsung Lions: "I want to throw fastballs, but the seniors say that’s not right and that I should throw breaking balls, so I think I will listen to the catcher seniors."]

Overall first-round rookie Jeong Hyun-woo has also been selected as the fourth starter for Kiwoom Heroes, making the performances of these unique rookies one of the highlights of this season's professional baseball.

This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.

