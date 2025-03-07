Kim Min-jae shines in UCL

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Min-jae suffered a slight ankle injury during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 but still led his team to a victory without conceding a goal.



Even the critical local German media were impressed by Kim Min-jae's fighting spirit.



Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Just three minutes into the first half, Kim Min-jae was pushed down by Bayer Leverkusen's attacker, Frimpong, and appeared to be in pain.



The tense moment when Kim Min-jae's left ankle twisted slightly was closely watched by Bayern Munich's coach, Vincent Kompany.



With the World Cup qualifiers just around the corner, there were concerns that it might be a serious injury, but fortunately, Kim Min-jae returned quickly.



His teammate, Harry Kane, shook the net with a header just nine minutes into the first half, and a crisis caused by a miscommunication between Kim Min-jae and Upamecano was saved by goalkeeper Neuer's excellent reflexes.



There was also a humorous incident where they celebrated Musiala's goal, taking advantage of a mistake by the Leverkusen goalkeeper, only for Neuer to get injured.



Nevertheless, Kim Min-jae remained steady and maintained a solid defense without conceding a goal until the 44th minute of the second half.



Bayern Munich secured a convincing 3-0 victory and is now on the brink of advancing to the quarterfinals of the dream stage.



The local German media, which had been critical until now, also gave high praise for Kim Min-jae's determination despite his injury.



[Vincent Kompany/Bayern Munich Coach: "Right now, it's important to stay calm, recover well, and give everything again in the second leg."]



Paris Saint-Germain, without Lee Kang-in, took 28 shots in front of legend Beckham but were thwarted by Alisson's spectacular saves.



PSG collapsed after a strike from Liverpool's Elliott, who was substituted in the second half, putting their chances of advancing to the quarterfinals in jeopardy.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



