Kim Ha-seong to return

입력 2025.03.07 (01:38)

[Anchor]

Kim Ha-seong, who is starting anew after transferring to Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay, is on the verge of returning after a smooth rehabilitation.

He has been greatly motivated by Lee Jung-hoo, who recently recovered from an injury and is already making an impact in this season’s spring training.

Park Joo-mi reports.

[Report]

About a month after the announcement of his signing with Tampa Bay.

When we met him, he was training outdoors, not indoors.

["Nice!!"]

His expression is bright, and his movements are light.

[Kim Ha-seong/Tampa Bay Rays: "Can you throw the ball a little lower?"]

He actively adjusts his defensive drills by varying the distance of the batted balls, showing a strong commitment to his training.

Kim has already begun batting practice.

Compared to last winter, his right-arm swing appears much more natural.

[Kim Ha-seong/Tampa Bay Rays: "I feel really good physically. I'm throwing and hitting, and I think it's going well."]

With his return expected at the end of April, Kim Ha-seong recently left a message on social media emphasizing mental strength alongside Lee Jung-hoo's name, which has become a hot topic among fans.

[Kim Ha-seong: "Jung-hoo underwent a major surgery, yet seeing him perform in spring training is truly impressive. I think the phrase ‘Lee Jung-hoo is Lee Jung-hoo’ really fits him."]

Meanwhile, American sports media outlet ESPN gave Tampa Bay a C- rating in their offseason evaluations of all 30 Major League teams.

They acknowledged Kim Ha-seong as a key defensive player during his time in San Diego but raised concerns that his shoulder injury could impact his performance on defense.

This highlights just how important Kim Ha-seong’s role is in Tampa Bay.

In his fifth year in Major League Baseball, he has transferred to a new team.

While adjusting to a different environment—including unexpected late-night frog encounters—his top priority remains proving that his shoulder is fully recovered.

KBS News, Park Joo-mi.

