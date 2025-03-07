Kim Ha-seong to return
Kim Ha-seong, who is starting anew after transferring to Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay, is on the verge of returning after a smooth rehabilitation.
He has been greatly motivated by Lee Jung-hoo, who recently recovered from an injury and is already making an impact in this season’s spring training.
Park Joo-mi reports.
[Report]
About a month after the announcement of his signing with Tampa Bay.
When we met him, he was training outdoors, not indoors.
["Nice!!"]
His expression is bright, and his movements are light.
[Kim Ha-seong/Tampa Bay Rays: "Can you throw the ball a little lower?"]
He actively adjusts his defensive drills by varying the distance of the batted balls, showing a strong commitment to his training.
Kim has already begun batting practice.
Compared to last winter, his right-arm swing appears much more natural.
[Kim Ha-seong/Tampa Bay Rays: "I feel really good physically. I'm throwing and hitting, and I think it's going well."]
With his return expected at the end of April, Kim Ha-seong recently left a message on social media emphasizing mental strength alongside Lee Jung-hoo's name, which has become a hot topic among fans.
[Kim Ha-seong: "Jung-hoo underwent a major surgery, yet seeing him perform in spring training is truly impressive. I think the phrase ‘Lee Jung-hoo is Lee Jung-hoo’ really fits him."]
Meanwhile, American sports media outlet ESPN gave Tampa Bay a C- rating in their offseason evaluations of all 30 Major League teams.
They acknowledged Kim Ha-seong as a key defensive player during his time in San Diego but raised concerns that his shoulder injury could impact his performance on defense.
This highlights just how important Kim Ha-seong’s role is in Tampa Bay.
In his fifth year in Major League Baseball, he has transferred to a new team.
While adjusting to a different environment—including unexpected late-night frog encounters—his top priority remains proving that his shoulder is fully recovered.
KBS News, Park Joo-mi.
