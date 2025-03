[News Today] COURT CANCELS YOON’S ARREST

President Yoon Suk Yeol, facing charges of leading an insurrection, has been granted release pending trial.



The Seoul Central District Court just approved his request to cancel his detention, which his legal team filed on the Feb. 4.



As a result, President Yoon could be released as early as today.