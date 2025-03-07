[News Today] TWO JETS BOTH MISFIRE BOMBS

[LEAD]

We brought you breaking news yesterday of a mishap involving two Air Force fighter jets, which resulted in injuries of 15 civilians and 14 military personnel. The accidental bombing occurred 8 kilometers off target, and the Air Force says the incident was caused by a pilot who incorrectly entered the coordinates.



[REPORT]

In the latest training, fighter jets flew, divided into teams based on the aircraft model.



Other jets flew over the training ground in sequence and hit their targets.



But the two jets, involved in the accident, did not show up on their expected route.



The pilot on one of the two planes made a mistake in entering the strike target coordinates, making the plane fly to the wrong location and drop bombs there.



In an investigation, this pilot said he entered the wrong coordinates before takeoff.



Normally on the eve of the mission date, pilots enter coordinates on a USB stick which is then put into the jet to save the digits.



During this course, the pilot must check if the coordinates point to the right target both on ground and in the air. An error may have taken place in this process.



Choi Hyeon-guk / Former deputy chair, Joint Chiefs of Staff

Team leaders and members are supposed to check target coordinates, topography,

related photos, videos and safety measures in the pre-flight briefing stage. Whether this properly took place should be looked into.



If that's the case with the first jet, then why did the second jet also misfire?



The Air Force explained that in the drill, the second jet was supposed to follow signals of the first jet and drop bombs simultaneously which is why the eight bombs released from both planes all headed in the same direction.



The Air Force will investigate whether guidelines, manual and control systems were abided by and if the pilot of the second jet made mistakes.